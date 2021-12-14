Transparency Market Research: Wollastonite Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 366.46 Mn by 2031; Broad Spectrum of Physical and Mechanical Properties Suitable for Multitude of End-use Applications Bolsters Growth, says TMR Study

-Significant rise in the production of ceramics for several consumer goods provides ample growth opportunities for the wollastonite market

-Advantages of wollastonite to improve the performance of several products such as construction materials, plastics, and metallurgical components stimulate demand

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The significant rise in the production of ceramics for several consumer goods such as tiles, tableware, cookware, mugs, and sanitary ware fuels the growth of the wollastonite market. Wollastonite has several other applications such as in paints & coatings, metallurgy, plastics, rubber manufacturing, and friction products wherein it used as a substitute for short-fiber asbestos.

Wollastonite is replete with mechanical properties. Wollastonite is resistant to chemical attacks and remains stable at high temperatures. Wollastonite improves flexural and tensile strength; thus, it serves as an ideal substitute for asbestos in plastics, roofing tiles, and friction devices.

Asia Pacific is at the forefront among other key regions in the wollastonite market. China is the leading contributor to the wollastonite market in the region with a substantial demand from the construction and automotive end-use industries. Asia Pacific wollastonite market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.39%, which is close to the growth rate of the overall market estimated at 8.79% during the forecast period (2021 - 2031).

Wollastonite Market - Key Findings of Report

Unique Functional Properties Boost Adoption

Wollastonite mainly occurs as prismatic crystals displaying unique characteristics that divide into massive-to-acicular fragments. The advanced processing of wollastonite has led to its use as one of the most versatile functional fillers among its counterparts.

Wollastonite exhibits properties to improve its physical properties, dispersion of resin, and advanced processing. The optimum performance of wollastonite can be attained by accurately matching the suitable coupling agent at the right concentration to the polymer system.

Wollastonite is also formed by the crystallization from molten rock with very high carbon content. Whist wollastonite is largely inert it dissolves in concentrated hydrochloric acid. Nonetheless, it does not react with other components of manufactured products during and after the production process.

The brightness of commercial-grade wollastonite is 85%-90% that of brightness standards of barium sulphate and magnesium oxide. Due to this property, wollastonite has minimum influence on the color of the product and thus, can be used as a white pigment.

This collectively accounts for wollastonite to be a preferred mineral for industrial applications.

Multiple End-use Applications Continues to Stir Demand

The multiple uses and high efficiency of wollastonite continue to create lucrative opportunities in the wollastonite market. Wollastonite is adopted by the automotive industry, as it increases the dimensional stability, shock resistance, and strength of automotive parts even if they are light. Besides this, wollastonite increases the scratch resistance of components and forms weld line strength.

For applications in electrical and electronic components such as electrical connectors and computer installations, wollastonite strengthens insulating properties and fire resistance.

In paints and coatings, superior grade wollastonite imparts anti-cracking, versatility, shock resistance, mechanical reinforcement, and gloss control due to their varying morphology and hardness.

Wollastonite is a desired alternative to asbestos for thermal insulation for its crystal structure and physical properties that remain stable at temperatures as high as 1,120 °C.

Wollastonite Market - Growth Drivers

Extensive applications of wollastonite in a large number of products across several end-use industries fuel the growth of the wollastonite market

Wollastonite is replete with physical and mechanical properties to make it desired for use in thermal insulation applications

Wollastonite Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the wollastonite market are Nordkalk corporation, ACBM JSC, Canadian Wollastonite, Lishu Dadingshan Wollastonite Co. Ltd., Jilin Shanwei Wollastonite Mining Co. Ltd., Wolkem, Imerys S.A., Vanderbilt Holding Corporation Inc., Xinyu South Wollastonite Co. Ltd, and Changxing Earth New Type of Material Co. Ltd.

The wollastonite market is segmented as follows;

Wollastonite Market, by Application

Ceramics

Plastic & Rubber Manufacturing

Paints & Coatings

Metallurgical Application

Friction Products

Concrete Manufacturing

Others (Synthetic Bone Implants)

Wollastonite Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Norway



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Oceania



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



North Africa



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

