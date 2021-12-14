Two projects in the northern region of the African nation are set to bring 36 MW of solar and 20 MW/19 MWh of storage online, with the first facilities due to start generating within days.Norwegian renewables developer Scatec has announced plans for two solar-plus-storage projects in northern Cameroon. The company's containerized Release by Scatec system will be installed in Maroua, the regional capital of the nation's Far North area, and in the city of Guider, near the border with Chad, where Scatec has also announced it will add solar capacity. In Cameroon, the 36 MW of solar generation capacity ...

