The New York Public Library Announces Partnership with Preservica for Preservation of Unique Digital Collections

Preservica is Helping One Of The Largest Public Libraries In The World Future-Proof And Preserve Access To Valuable Digital Content For Decades To Come

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Preservica, the world leader in active digital preservation software, is pleased to announce The New York Public Library (NYPL) has selected Preservica's Enterprise Private Cloud (EPC) to preserve and safeguard its vital digital content.

With 56 million items and 92 locations including branches and research centers, The New York Public Library is one of the largest and most widely visited library systems in the world. The Library, a private non-profit, offers free materials, computer access, classes, exhibitions, programming, digital services, and more to everyone from toddlers to scholars, and has seen record numbers of attendance and circulation in recent years.

Founded more than 125 years ago on the ideals of free and open access to knowledge, information, and opportunity for all, the NYPL is building on that legacy by increasing access to millions of digital files online. The Library is investing in its ability to preserve, store, and provide secure public access to important digital assets in its special collections curated by the divisions of the Library for Performing Arts, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, and the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building.

The NYPL wanted to unify digital preservation activities across its still image and audio/video digitization programs as well as its born-digital archives and acquisition programs, such as the work of Sonny Rollins, the productions of Broadway, and the oral histories of New York communities. Prior to Preservica, these were managed using separate workflows, infrastructure, and software. After a formal RFP and project to assess Preservica's Digital Preservation functionality and scalability, the NYPL selected its unique software to centralize the ingestion and management of all of its digital collections far into the future.

"The NYPL is excited to partner with Preservica to preserve and enable access to our digital collections," said William Kelly, the Andrew W. Mellon Director of the Research Libraries. "This collaboration is a significant step in the Library's digital transformation."

Preservica is protecting the world's digital memory, changing the way organizations around the world future-proof and access critical long-term digital information. Its cloud-hosted (SaaS) and on-premise active digital preservation software enables companies to drive innovation, confidently meet compliance and legal requirements and safeguard digital content of unique cultural and brand importance.

"Digital content is vulnerable to format obsolescence and bit-level degradation. Nearly every organization has large volumes of important digital information that needs to be preserved for the long-term," said Mike Quinn, CEO of Preservica. "The demand is there to ensure the accessibility and authenticity of digital information, and secure it in a way that can be utilized by future generations. We are thrilled to protect the knowledge, heritage and value of NYPL's millions of invaluable digital artifacts."

Preservica's software is trusted by a growing customer base of organizations worldwide, from major corporations, to government bodies, and historical cultural institutions including 19 US state archives and 15 national and pan-national archives. The company is already credited with a history of working with large libraries, preserving collections for Yale University Library, The National Library of Australia, The Royal Danish Library, Library & Archives Canada, as well as many smaller libraries across the world.

About Preservica

With offices in Boston, Ma. and Abingdon, Oxfordshire (UK), Preservica is changing the way organizations around the world protect and future-proof critical long-term digital information. Available in the cloud (SaaS) or on-premise, our award-winning active digital preservation software has been designed from the ground-up to tackle the unique challenges of ensuring digital information remains accessible and trustworthy over decades.

It's a proven solution that's trusted by hundreds of business, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world, including the UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC. Visit: www.preservica.com and Twitter: @preservica

About The New York Public Library

The New York Public Library is a free provider of education and information for the people of New York and beyond. With 92 locations-including research and branch libraries-throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island, the Library offers free materials, computer access, classes, exhibitions, programming, and more to everyone from toddlers to scholars, and has seen record numbers of attendance and circulation in recent years. The New York Public Library serves nearly 17 million patrons who come through its doors annually and millions more around the globe who use its resources at nypl.org. To offer this wide array of free programming, The New York Public Library relies on both public and private funding. Learn more about how to support the Library at nypl.org/support .

