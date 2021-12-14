Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.12.2021
Wichtige Zertifizierung öffnet das Tor zu den "großen Jungs"!
PR Newswire
14.12.2021 | 15:57
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - AGM Statement

PR Newswire

London, December 14

14 December 2021

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 14 December 2021 all resolutions were duly passed.

The resolutions passed under Special Business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares or shares held in Treasury for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro rata to their existing holdings;

- to renew the Company's authority to purchase up to 14.99% of its own shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) as at 5 November 2021 for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury Shares; and

- the Articles of Association as submitted to the meeting were approved and adopted.

Full details of the resolutions will soon be filed with Companies House.

The proxy results for the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 14 December 2021 will shortly be available at www.fidelity.co.uk/specialvalues

Contact for queries:

Smita Amin

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 836347

© 2021 PR Newswire
