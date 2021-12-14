Inflation to Recede While Growth Normalizes

Northern Trust, a leading global asset manager with $1.5 trillion in assets under management, expects strong earnings growth and continued low interest rates to lead to slowing but sustainable economic growth in 2022.

"Given our favorable economic growth outlook for 2022, we are overweight risk assets in our Global Policy Model, although we expect next year's returns for these asset classes to be less than this year's," Northern Trust Chief Investment Officer Angelo Manioudakis said. "Amid the recent market volatility and growing concerns about inflation, it's important for investors to realize that corporate earnings and interest rates are key underpinnings of stock and bond prices," Manioudakis said. "They support our overweight positions on three risk asset classes, as signs point to continued strong earnings growth alongside stable, albeit perhaps slightly higher, long-term interest rates."

Northern Trust foresees 2022 as a year of transitions. Central bank fiscal policy might become less accommodative or stimulative through a reduction in bond purchases. After years of virtually no inflation, investors are becoming more aware of the importance of hedging against it, given its recent sharp emergence. While there are indications of inflationary pressures decreasing in key supply chain bottlenecks, this is countered by strong housing and labor markets. As always, Northern Trust has hedged against inflation in its Global Policy Model, but for the sixth consecutive year, it has "Stuckflation" as one of its investment themes driving markets and believes that the current spike in inflation will prove transitory.

These views are part of Northern Trust's 2022 Outlook. It builds off the firm's long-term Capital Market Assumptions report, a forward-looking, historically aware five-year forecast that guides the firm's strategic asset allocation recommendations.

Northern Trust's tactical asset allocation recommendations in its Global Policy Model include three overweight positions, all in risk-asset classes: developed market equities, high yield bonds, and natural resources.

Uniformity Among Equities

Northern Trust expects equity returns to be similar among the major regions across the world, driven by strong earnings growth. Japan leads with an expected return of 11%, followed by emerging markets and the United States at 9%, and Europe at 8%. Given this uniformity, Northern Trust favors less-risky developed markets, hence its overweight position, over emerging markets, which are neutrally weighted in the Global Policy Model.

High Expectations for High Yield

Among bond asset classes, Northern Trust's most favorable view is of high yield bonds, another of its overweight positions. This is driven by a belief that high yield bonds could produce returns comparable to that of equities. "Given this and the facts that they are less risky than equities, offer strong liquidity, and are experiencing a historically low rate of default of close to 1%, led us to make high yield the largest overweight in our Global Policy Model," Northern Trust Chief Investment Strategist Jim McDonald said. "We regard their credit risk as much more compelling than the interest rate risk of investment grade bonds." Northern Trust's 2022 Outlook calls for high yield to return 9% vs 4% for investment grade bonds and 0% for cash.

Natural Resources Stand Out Among Real Assets

Northern Trust has long included real assets natural resources, global real estate, and global listed infrastructure in its global policy model in recognition of their effectiveness in enhancing investment diversification. Respective return forecasts for 2022 are: 5%, 7%, and 3%. "While all three asset classes have significant equity exposure and are therefore supported by our favorable market outlook, we elected to overweight natural resources based on our view of their reasonable valuations and inflation hedging ability, as well as our expectation that earnings growth will continue," said Wouter Sturkenboom, Chief Investment Strategist for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region

The full Northern Trust 2022 Outlook is available at capitalmarketassumptions.com/1year.

