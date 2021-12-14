The transaction, for which Shell did not reveal the purchase price, will see the energy company pick up a U.S. project development pipeline which reportedly runs to more than 18 GW of solar generation and energy storage capacity across 26 states.Energy company Royal Dutch Shell has announced it will acquire American solar and storage project developer Savion LLC and said it expects to conclude the deal this month. Clean energy division Shell New Energies announced the move today in a press release issued on the Cision PR platform, but did not specify how much the acquisition will cost or how the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...