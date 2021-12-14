Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Wichtige Zertifizierung öffnet das Tor zu den "großen Jungs"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896279 ISIN: SE0000163628 Ticker-Symbol: EJXB 
Tradegate
14.12.21
13:02 Uhr
10,380 Euro
+0,165
+1,62 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,28510,38020:56
10,28510,38020:56
GlobeNewswire
14.12.2021 | 16:05
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Elekta AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (483/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Elekta AB
with effect from 2021-12-15. Last day of trading is set to 2028-12-01. The
instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1032575
ELEKTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.