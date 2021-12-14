DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Retirement of director

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Retirement of director 14-Dec-2021 / 14:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Retirement of director

REA announces with regret that Ms Irene Chia has given notice of her intention to retire as a non-executive director of the company with effect from 31 December 2021 for health reasons.

Ms Chia, who is a resident of Singapore, joined the board in January 2013 providing valuable insights and perspectives through her breadth of corporate, investment and entrepreneurial knowledge and experience in Asia, the USA and the UK. The directors would like to record their thanks to Irene for her unique contribution to the company and the board over the last ten years.

The company is commencing the process for making a new appointment to the board to replace Ms Chia. Ideally, the appointee will be based in South East Asia, the region of the group's operations. Accordingly, interviewing and selecting a suitable candidate can be expected to take a little time given current travel restrictions due to Covid.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: BOA TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 130185 EQS News ID: 1257791 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257791&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2021 09:54 ET (14:54 GMT)