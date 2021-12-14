Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.12.2021
Wichtige Zertifizierung öffnet das Tor zu den "großen Jungs"!
Dow Jones News
14.12.2021 | 16:25
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Retirement of director

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Retirement of director

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Retirement of director 14-Dec-2021 / 14:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Retirement of director

REA announces with regret that Ms Irene Chia has given notice of her intention to retire as a non-executive director of the company with effect from 31 December 2021 for health reasons.

Ms Chia, who is a resident of Singapore, joined the board in January 2013 providing valuable insights and perspectives through her breadth of corporate, investment and entrepreneurial knowledge and experience in Asia, the USA and the UK. The directors would like to record their thanks to Irene for her unique contribution to the company and the board over the last ten years.

The company is commencing the process for making a new appointment to the board to replace Ms Chia. Ideally, the appointee will be based in South East Asia, the region of the group's operations. Accordingly, interviewing and selecting a suitable candidate can be expected to take a little time given current travel restrictions due to Covid.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 130185 
EQS News ID:  1257791 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257791&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2021 09:54 ET (14:54 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
