Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that a holder (the "Warrantholder") of common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") exercised an aggregate of 250,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 125,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") and gross proceeds to the Company of CAD$37,500.

Two (2) Warrants permitted the Warrantholder to acquire one (1) Warrant Share at an exercise price of CAD$0.30 per Warrant Share. The Warrants were issued in connection with a private placement financing of the Company which had closing dates in December of 2020 and February of 2021.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO 2 emissions.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 660-3488 Facsimile: (403) 206-7159

Email: frank@whyresources.com

