BTC2WIRE OU: Embily Launches Support For DAI and USD Coin

TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Embily crypto banking team is delighted to announce that the service has implemented support for the DAI and USD Coin, making them available for users of Embily cards in Europe.

The addition of support for the DAI and USD Coin as part of the expansion of the list of available digital currencies aims to improve the overall user experience and convenience for Embily users. The inclusion of the DAI and USD Coin, as top-rated and liquid assets on the crypto market will allow users of Embily cards to make payments with greater flexibility.

DAI is a stable coin cryptocurrency that aims to keep its value as close to one United States Dollar as possible through an automated smart contracts system on the Ethereum blockchain. DAI is maintained and regulated by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization composed of the owners of its governance token, MKR, who may vote on changes to certain parameters in its smart contracts to ensure the stability of DAI.

USD Coin (USDC) is a digital stable coin pegged to the United States Dollar and runs on the Ethereum, Stellar, Algorand, Solana, Tron, and Hedera Hashgraph system. USD Coin is managed by a consortium called Centre founded by Circle and includes members from the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and Bitcoin mining company Bitmain, an investor in Circle. USDC is issued by a private entity and should not be confused with a central bank digital currency.

At present, the Embily crypto bank service supports a total of nine coins, including Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, Tether USDT ERC-20, USDT OMNI, USD TRC-20, Tron TRC, Binance BNB, USD Coin USDC, and DAI.

Embily cards holders can rely on their digital currency portfolios for making purchases both online and offline using Google Play and Apple Pay. Also the card can be used for making seamless transactions via POS terminals without any commission. Embily also provides ATM withdrawals at a constant rate of 1.5 euros per withdrawal.

The Embily team is confident that adding new assets to the list of supported digital currencies will allow the crypto bank service to scale and attract new users by expanding payment capabilities and flexibility.

Website - https://eu.embily.com

Embily is the smoothest way to use crypto in everyday life.

No commission for purchases in POS or online in Europe.

No commission for cash withdrawal in ATMs Europe. Only 1,5 Euro fee.

The cards can be used worldwide.

9 cryptos are available in the wallet.

Users can manage up to 5 Embily cards and connect them to Apple Pay or GooglePay.

Embily is based in Estonia and operates within the European Union. The cards can be issued for European citizens only and used worldwide.

We offer a fair referral program - you can get up to 10 Euros for each new user and get 0,1% from their toped up amount - https://eu.embily.com/referral

______________________________________________________________________

BTC2WIRE OÜ,

Sakala 16a, 10141 Tallinn, Estonia

Tatjana Lenirra