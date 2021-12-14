Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Notice of Change of Venue of AGM

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

14 December 2021

Notice of Change of Venue

of

AGM

Karelian Diamond Resources plc wishes to announce that the venue of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company to be held on 22 December 2021 has had to be changed from The Alex Hotel, 41-47 Fenian St, Dublin to the:

CONRAD DUBLIN Hotel

Earlsfort Terrace

Dublin 2, D02 V562

Please note that the time and date of the AGM remain unchanged:

22 December 2021 at 2:00 pm

For further information please contact :

Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180 Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656 Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss First Equity Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-7330-1883 Jason Robertson Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707 Michael Padley Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377 Don Hall

IMPORTANT INFORMATION - CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (the "Company" or "Karelian Diamonds") considers the well-being of Shareholders, employees and attendees a top priority. Based on the latest available guidance from the Health Service Executive ("HSE") in Ireland, we expect the AGM to proceed on 22 December 2021 but under constrained circumstances.

In line with the measures advised by the HSE and Irish Government recommendations on public gatherings, we have put in place a number of measures to minimise the risk of spreading the Coronavirus (Covid-19) at the AGM and we encourage all Shareholders, on this occasion, to complete and return their Forms of Proxy as soon as possible to ensure their vote is registered at the AGM and to minimise the need to attend in these unprecedented circumstances.

Given the severity of the circumstances and the health risks involved, the Directors will take all appropriate safety measures to ensure the safety of any attendees and others involved in the AGM, including restricting attendance at the AGM, should it be deemed necessary or desirable. The Conrad Dublin has in place certain procedures seeking to ensure the COVID-security of the venue. These will require attendees to provide evidence of vaccination. Attendees will also be required to wear face coverings on entry to the Conrad Dublin and when moving around communal areas within the venue.