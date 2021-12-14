Anzeige
Dow Jones News
14.12.2021 | 18:01
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Director/PDMR Shareholding 14-Dec-2021 / 16:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (The "Company")

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them 

1.      Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them 
a)      Name                Annette Barbara Powley 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status          Non-executive Director/PDMR 
b)      Initial notification / amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
b)      LEI                 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                           Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each 
       Description of the financial instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification Code 
                           GB00BFYYL325 
b)      Nature of the transaction        Purchase of shares - acquired as part of a dividend reinvestment. 
                           Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)         98.800p    125

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 13.12.2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 130189 
EQS News ID:  1257825 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257825&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2021 11:28 ET (16:28 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
