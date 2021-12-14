Attains General Data Protection Regulation compliance with ability to rollback changes, expire data

Now, with full transactional support for everyday business applications, the open source immudb tamper-proof database can serve as the main transactional database for enterprises. The first tamper-proof database, immudb 1.2 now has the ability to rollback changes and have data expire.

"There is no need to have immudb running next to a traditional database anymore, as immudb now has full ACID transactional integrity compliance," said Jerónimo Irázabal, co-founder of immudb and lead architect at Codenotary. The company is the primary contributor to the open source project. "immudb provides full integrity of data, as well as compatibility with SQL and key/value making it possible to move data to immudb without having to make changes to applications."

The immutable database is now compliant with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), including its "right to forget" requirements. The GDPR went into effect in 2016 in Europe to protect privacy and govern the transfer of personal data. It is also used as a model in other countries in the world.

Unlike other databases, immudb is built on a zero-trust model: history is preserved and can't be changed. Data in immudb comes with cryptographic verification at every transaction to ensure there is no tampering possible. immudb, can be deployed in cluster configurations for demanding applications that require high scalability, up to billions of transactions per day, and high availability. Support for Amazon's S3 storage cloud ensures immudb will never run out of disk space.

"It is a contradiction in terms for data to be locked down, on the one hand, and yet allow for rollback of changes and for data to expire, on the other hand," said Irázabal. "immudb is the first to accomplish this feat with patented technology, plus it has the ability to scale infinitely to whatever size is required. For the first time, users have the choice of using an immutable database for all their needs -- and that is significant at this time of heightened cybersecurity needs. Today, the tamper-proof database moves out of the specialty classification into the mainstream bringing all the benefits of trust and integrity."

"As a bank, tamper-proof storage of sensitive business data is of enormous importance to us. However, to comply with European GDPR regulation we still need to expire certain data. The immudb tamperproof database delivers this vital solution for our application infrastructure," said Gerhard Lanner, IT Services, with a European central financial service provider.

immudb is open source software that is free for anyone to use and capable of protecting sensitive data for workloads that require the utmost in security. There have been more than 12 million downloads of immudb. More information can be found here, and the software can be downloaded here.

About immudb and Codenotary

Codenotary is the primary contributor to the immudb project, which was started by the company in 2020. Codenotary specializes in trust and integrity providing end-to-end cryptographically verifiable tracking and provenance for all data, artifacts, actions, and dependencies. Codenotary brings easy to use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle using immudb to underpin its notarization and verification product for creating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). For more information, go to https://www.codenotary.com.

