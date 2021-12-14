Anzeige
Wichtige Zertifizierung öffnet das Tor zu den "großen Jungs"!
14.12.2021 | 18:03
BH Global Limited - Payment per Share relating to the Retention Fund

PR Newswire

London, December 14

BH Global Limited (in Voluntary Winding Up) ("the Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

14 December 2021

In accordance with the Scheme and circular dated 30 June 2021, the Company announces the following payment per Share relating to the surplus in the Retention Fund:

Share ClassEntitlement
Sterling Shares with A1 rights0.22p for each share held
US Dollar Shares with A2 rights$0.0023 for each share held
Sterling Shares with B1 rights0.22p for each share held
US Dollar Shares with B2 rights$0.0023 for each share held

Cheques are expected to be dispatched on or around 15 December 2021. Entitlements shall be rounded down to the nearest £0.01 or $0.01 and are subject to a de minimis amount of £6.00 or $6.00, as the case may be.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the circular published by the Company on 30 June 2021 unless the context otherwise requires.

Enquiries:

Jenna Kok Shun

jkokshun@parthenon.ey.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 717400

SA Gardner and DN Hyslop
Joint Liquidators
c/o Ernst & Young LLP
PO Box 9
Royal Chambers
St. Julian's Avenue
St. Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 4AF

