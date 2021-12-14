- (PLX AI) - Colruyt half year revenue EUR 4,981 million vs. estimate EUR 5,000 million.
- • half year EBITDA EUR 389 million vs. estimate EUR 421 million
- • half year EBIT EUR 211 million vs. estimate EUR 253 million
- • half year pretax profit EUR 212 million vs. estimate EUR 247 million
- • Colruyt Group experienced diverse impacts of the COVID-19 health crisis in the first semester of the financial year 2020/21, including a sharp rise in volumes in the food stores
- • With restrictions being eased, the volumes in the food stores are under pressure, the company said
- • Market competitiveness has increased strongly since the beginning of the financial year 2021/22, in terms of both price and promotions, the company said
- • Colruyt expects the market environment to remain challenging in 2021/22, in terms of both price and promotions
