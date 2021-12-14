FIGEAC AERO: POSTPONED PUBLICATION OF THE 2021 INTERIM RESULTS

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that publication of its 2021 interim results (for the six-month period ended 30th September 2021) is being postponed as the Group finalises its agreement with Tikehau Ace Capital and continues to hold talks with its various lenders.

The Board of Directors meeting scheduled to approve FIGEAC AÉRO's financial statements at 30th September 2021 will be held on 28th December 2021. Publication of the 2021 interim results, initially scheduled for 15th December 2021, has consequently been postponed until 28th December 2021 after trading.

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €204.6 million in the year to 31st March 2021.

FIGEAC AÉRO

Jean-Claude Maillard - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52



Camille Traineau

Corporate Development Director

Institutional Relations / IR

Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 61 90 / camille.traineau@figeac-aero.com ACTUS Finance & Communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr



Manon Clairet - Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

