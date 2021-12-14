Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC), a leading European publisher and developer of video games, announces that the Group has received a 62/100 rating from the non-financial rating agency Gaïa Rating

In the space of one year, Focus has doubled its Gaïa rating, from 31/100 in 2020 to 62/100 in 2021, a significant progression demonstrating strong commitments in terms of governance, responsible and sustainable practices, social and environmental policies.

With a score of 62/100, Focus is also above the sector average of 55/100 in 2021.

"As a player fully aware of its role, Focus wishes to respond to the environmental, social and societal issues of our time," says Joffrey Hacquin, Office Sustainability Manager at Focus Home Interactive. "Our goal to lead by example pushes us to commit ourselves to the planet, to our employees, to our partners and of course to our players, and this is reflected in our Gaïa rating this year. We are already working on several projects and on a CSR action plan for the years to come, in order to keep improving our practices as a responsible player.

Christophe Nobileau, President of Focus Home Interactive, adds, "We are delighted with this rating, which reflects our commitment over the past three years to these topics that are extremely important to all of us, and which are particularly close to the hearts of our employees and partners.

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as Space Marine 2, A Plague Tale, Evil West, The Surge, SnowRunner and Aliens: Fireteam, the Group generated revenues of €171 million in 2020/21, up 20% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates 95% of its sales internationally.For additional information, visit https://investor.focus-home.com

