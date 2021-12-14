Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
(Noch-) Geheimtipp: Massiver Ausbruch und Ad-hoc-Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ADPV ISIN: US40425X4079 Ticker-Symbol: H0H1 
Frankfurt
16.12.21
09:06 Uhr
3,500 Euro
-0,020
-0,57 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
14.12.2021 | 18:49
241 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

HMS Group: Results of the BoD meeting

DJ HMS Group: Results of the BoD meeting

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Results of the BoD meeting 14-Dec-2021 / 20:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

HMS Group Board of Directors meeting

Moscow, Russia

December 14, 2021

HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting (the "Meeting") at Hilton Nicosia hotel, Cyprus on December 14, 2021. All of the Company's Directors were present at the Meeting.

The following matters were considered, discussed and approved at the Meeting: 1. Nine months 2021 IFRS Financial Statements; 2. Interim dividends payment in respect of the nine months of 2021 in the amount of 2.14 rubles per oneordinary share, amounting to a total dividend of 250,729,733.78 rubles (the "Dividends").

The Dividends will be paid on December 29, 2021 (the "Payment Date"), to shareholders on the Company's register at the close of business (London time) on December 23, 2021 (the "Record Date"). 3. The new Long-Term Incentive Program for the management of HMS Group (the "Program").

The Program is a system of encouragement, motivation and retention, according to which the members of the top management of the Group are entitled to a conditional award in the form of the GDRs, which vest upon achievement of financial and non-financial performance targets in respective award years. HMS Group expects to use its treasury GDRs for the Program.

The Program stipulates three award years - 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The transfers of respective GDRs awarded under the Program will be effected during 2025 - 2027 to eligible participants of the Program in good standing and employed by HMS Group.

The Program's size is expected to amount to 7.5 percent of HMS Group adjusted Profit attributable to shareholders for each respective award year. 4. The list of participants of the Long-Term Incentive Program for the Group's key executives for 2022.

Contacts:

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG). www.grouphms.com

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US40425X4079 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      HMSG 
LEI Code:    254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  130195 
EQS News ID:  1257853 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257853&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2021 12:16 ET (17:16 GMT)

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.