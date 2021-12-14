DJ HMS Group: Results of the BoD meeting

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

HMS Group Board of Directors meeting

Moscow, Russia

December 14, 2021

HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting (the "Meeting") at Hilton Nicosia hotel, Cyprus on December 14, 2021. All of the Company's Directors were present at the Meeting.

The following matters were considered, discussed and approved at the Meeting: 1. Nine months 2021 IFRS Financial Statements; 2. Interim dividends payment in respect of the nine months of 2021 in the amount of 2.14 rubles per oneordinary share, amounting to a total dividend of 250,729,733.78 rubles (the "Dividends").

The Dividends will be paid on December 29, 2021 (the "Payment Date"), to shareholders on the Company's register at the close of business (London time) on December 23, 2021 (the "Record Date"). 3. The new Long-Term Incentive Program for the management of HMS Group (the "Program").

The Program is a system of encouragement, motivation and retention, according to which the members of the top management of the Group are entitled to a conditional award in the form of the GDRs, which vest upon achievement of financial and non-financial performance targets in respective award years. HMS Group expects to use its treasury GDRs for the Program.

The Program stipulates three award years - 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The transfers of respective GDRs awarded under the Program will be effected during 2025 - 2027 to eligible participants of the Program in good standing and employed by HMS Group.

The Program's size is expected to amount to 7.5 percent of HMS Group adjusted Profit attributable to shareholders for each respective award year. 4. The list of participants of the Long-Term Incentive Program for the Group's key executives for 2022.

Contacts:

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG). www.grouphms.com

