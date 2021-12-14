EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Publication of inside information / beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) raises CHF 5.8M to reposition itself for strong international growth
Accelerated growth through new client wins, roll-outs and international focus in 2021
In 2021, the company has increased installing capacity more than 3x to at least 100 per week, compared to less than 30 per week at the beginning of the year. This increase in installing capacity is enabling the company to fulfil global project orders in a record time.
Within the last three months, the company has increased store roll-outs by at least 59% and year to date 2021 has installed more than 178 stores. Contracted major clients include Depot, a leading home furniture specialist with over 500 stores in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Roberto Cavalli, the haute couture fashion brand operating retail locations in more than 20 countries and Maison-B-More, the company's first UAE fashion retail department store chain.
beaconsmind is executing its international roll-out strategy to anchor clients in 25 countries and new markets in Asia Pacific (APAC) such as Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. This track record demonstrates beaconsmind's international expansion blueprint and strong installation program in new regions such as the Middle East and APAC.
During 2021, beaconsmind has executed several milestones in the company's Middle East expansion strategy. Key to the company's international growth strategy has been the foundation of beaconsmind MENA Data LLC, the company's UAE subsidiary, and a partnership with Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. This partnership is a key element of beaconsmind's Middle East strategy to roll-out location-based marketing software and solutions for retail chains in the Middle East region. Partnership with Seed Group will give beaconsmind direct access to business contacts and companies of the royal family of Dubai, such as Emirates Airlines and the Jumeirah Group. This enhanced international client network gives beaconsmind access to additional large-scale clients in the hospitality and retail segment across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.
New institutional anchor investor
Streamlining of capital markets positioning with listing in Frankfurt Stock Exchange
With the reorganised listing in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, two leading German banks, Hauck & Aufhäuser and Baader Bank, will provide ongoing research coverage. In addition, Edison Group, an award-winning investment research and investor relations consulting firm, will prepare an independent research coverage report in connection with the company's initial public offering in Frankfurt.
Contacts:
14-Dec-2021
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beaconsmind AG
|Seestrasse 3
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.beaconsmind.com
|ISIN:
|CH0451123589
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1257855
