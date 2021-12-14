Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.12.2021
Wichtige Zertifizierung öffnet das Tor zu den "großen Jungs"!
14.12.2021 | 20:32
O.A.T., Inc.: O.A.T,Inc. Is Pleased to Announce New Project

New Project for OAT inc.

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / We are very pleased to announce a new construction project for O.A.T. Inc. The new project name is "South Coast Water District - Lift Station no.2." The project is in Orange County, California, located at the Sanitation Wastewater Facility, in Laguna Beach. The general contract of this project is "Financials", and the date of the bid was December 2nd, 2021. The contract amount is $413,000.

CONTACT

Brian Hwang
7029011936
oathvac@gmail.com

Cautionary Note: The news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The statements are based on current beliefs and looking-forward expectations that are subject to change. In addition, such anticipated statements are subject to suppositions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those expectations expressed in statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, market conditions, government approvals, changes to proposed laws, and economic conditions within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update statements to reflect events after the statement was made.

SOURCE: OAT, INC.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677654/OATInc-Is-Pleased-to-Announce-New-Project

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
