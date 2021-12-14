James Maritime Holdings, Inc.: James Maritime Holdings, Inc Announces the Acquisition of Gladiator Solutions, Inc

Gladiator Solutions, Inc., Leading Provider of Lightweight Body Armor Technology Designed For Law Enforcement And Civilian Use To Become The Centerpiece of JMTM's Portfolio

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / James Maritime Holdings, Inc, (OTC PINK:JMTM) announced today that is has closed the acquisition of Gladiator Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of lightweight armor technology designed to ensure the highest level of safety and ballistic capability for law enforcement, military personnel, and civilians alike.

In addition to offering a full line of industry leading ballistic products such as plates, shields, helmets, tactical plate carriers, soft armor and other protect systems, Gladiator's technology is used to fortify vehicles, police and government facilities, and other buildings seeking additional anti-ballistic security.

Matt Materazo, CEO, of Gladiator Solutions, Inc., states, "We believe that the financial support of JMTM will help enable Gladiator Solutions to not only take our existing product line to the next level but also allows us to expand R&D and impact new markets with new products based on our proprietary high-performance Polyethylene and hybrid ballistic technology to provide the highest level of protection to all of the customers we serve."

For more information on Gladiator and its products, go to: www.GladiatorSolutions.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of James Maritime Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), members of its management, and assumptions on which such statements are based. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of the Company's products, the Company's future financial performance, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including. Prospective investors are also cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions in those areas in which the Company operates; current and anticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; demographic changes; competition; fluctuations in market interest rates; changes in credit quality; and the Company's ability to successfully integrate any acquisition it may make, including the acquis. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to announce publicly the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments except as required by law. This press release may not contain all the details and information necessary for you to make an investment decision or comprehensive evaluation of the Company.

Media Contact

Adam Handelsman

SpecOps Communications LLC

adam@specopscomm.com

512-363-0594

SOURCE: James Maritime Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677652/James-Maritime-Holdings-Inc-Announces-the-Acquisition-of-Gladiator-Solutions-Inc