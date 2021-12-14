Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce that each of the resolutions put before the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 1, 2021 was passed by the requisite majority of shareholders.

As described in the Company's management information circular dated November 3, 2021, Eoghan Bergin, Guy Charette, Perry Dellelce, Peter Ostapchuk and Chris Tambakis were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until close of business of Company's next annual meeting of shareholders. Furthermore, shareholders of the Company approved all other resolutions put before the meeting as described in the management information circular, including: (i) the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditor of the Company; (ii) the approval of the amened and restated stock option plan of the Company; and (iii) the approval of the amended and restated restricted share unit plan of the Company.

ABOUT LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian FinTech company operating a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small businesses across Canada through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Further Information

For further information regarding Lendified, please contact:

Eoghan Bergin, Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-844-451-3594

eoghan.bergin@lendified.com

