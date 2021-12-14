New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - Stankevicius Group has started quant financial algorithmic trading services with no advance payments leading to success based fees only. The company has been developing and doing R&D on advanced financial services such as algorithmic trading. Algorithmic trading covers over 60% of entire trade within US financial markets. Today, algorithmic trading is the primary support for the banking industry and Wall Street.

Stankevicius Quant Financial is a special algorithmic trading service that trades digital assets in both bearish and bullish markets. Stankevicius Quant Financial provides quantitative algorithmic solutions based on the client's budget. Most importantly there are no advance fees; the only fee that applies is a monthly payout from the profits which are only controlled by the client and the client alone.

Paulius Stankevicius, Stankevicius Group CEO says that the market in the financial industry is very competitive and firms are offering as low prices as possible to compete with each other. In fact, to offer complete genuinity and willingness for long term co-operation we operate Stankevicius Quant Financial with no starting fees and no advance costs. The only fee is a monthly profitability sharing fee which the client has to pay to the service provider manually.

Paulius Stankevicius adds that this way we show full transparency by giving control to the client. The only thing that happens is connecting the client's trading account to algorithmic services. Worst case scenario is if the client doesn't pay, we disconnect the client's account. But for the long run, if it makes a monthly profit, why not stick around and pay the fees? We are trying to disrupt and change the business model of financial markets. This way we try to get trust with open cards.

Stankevicius Quant Financial is a financial service consultant that is now providing algorithmic trading services to clients.

How does it work and what the algorithm is focusing on?



Stankevicius Quant Financial algorithmic services are designed to provide maximum security to the client, meaning the protection of API keys is high and client account withdrawals are being disabled. Only the client has complete account access with ability to monitor transactions and trades within the account.



The algorithm has best compatibility with Binance and FTX exchanges, however clients can recommend their preferable exchange trading option for a review and if approved a customized algorithm can be developed just for that particular exchange.



Stankevicius Quant Financial algorithm can trade multiple pairs at the same time during bearish and bullish markets. Trading activities are also supervised by professional traders and in case of unexpected errors or defaults human interaction is enabled from the admin side to prevent losses, however that is considered to be the last security protection layer as standard maximum security layer is watched by computer and the algorithm has automatic stop limits on losses.



Stankevicius Quant Financial has onboarded clients already with great satisfaction. The company is now looking to take the business more internationally overseas to the US and Asian markets.

Stankevicius Group is a professional mainstream corporate service provider. Stankevicius Group includes Stankevicius MGM, public relations and investor relations consulting firm, Stankevicius International, general trading consulting firm, and Stankevicius Quant Financial, algorithmic e-trading service consultant.

Contact:

paul@stankeviciusgroup.com

+971585879865

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107605