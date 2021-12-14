Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - Scryb Inc.(CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb" or the "Company"), an applied intelligence Company, is pleased to announce that Scryb has obtained the OTCQB trading symbol "SCYRF", with an effective date being tomorrow, December 15, 2021. The pronunciation of Scryb is /skraɪb/, ("scribe"), and is a combination of "scry", meaning to predict, and "scribe" meaning to diligently document, two key components of the Company's methodologies and platform technology.





Introducing OTCQB Ticker

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic inter-dealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade over 10,000 securities. The OTCQB is a transparent trading platform that offers a cost-effective method for United States investors to access Scryb's securities. Scryb's quotation and trading on the OTCQB provides investors the opportunity to benefit from streamlined market standards which enhance the availability of information to the general public, enabling greater transparency. North American and international investors can find Real-Time level 2 quotes (denominated in US dollars) and market information for Scryb's common shares at https://www.otcmarkets.com along with current company news.

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

Contact:

W. Clark Kent

President

Office. 647-872-9982

TF. 1-844-247-6633

Email: info@scryb.ai

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

