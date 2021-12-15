Rabbit Ridge Winery Poised for a Successful New Year

With A Brand-New Downtown Paso Robles Tasting Room and Continuing Winemaking Operations The Famed Paso Robles Winemaker To Launch New Wines Under Its Renowned Label

PASO ROBLES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Following completion of its commitment with the US Trustee to remain on-site at 1172 San Marcos Road to preserve and enhance asset value for the estate and provide security, Rabbit Ridge Winery will be relocating production for the 2022 season within Paso Robles, it was announced by Steven Jones, Chief Financial Officer of Rabbit Ridge Winery. Licenses and contracts for sourcing fruit are in place for continued operations, allowing for the venerable winemaker to develop and introduce new wines as well as continue to offer its many customer favorites.

Said Jones, "We are extremely grateful to the many friends and associates who have worked closely with us through a challenging transition period. Because of their significant support and contributions, one of Paso Robles's most revered wine labels can look forward to an exciting and successful future ahead."

About Rabbit Ridge Winery:

Soon after its launch in 1981, Rabbit Ridge Winery established itself as a premier producer of Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Cabernet Franc, and Cabernet Sauvignon as well as Merlot and Pinot Noir under a separate premium wine label. Winemaker Erich Russell emerged among the elite winemakers to be honored with a coveted Connoisseur Guide Winemaker of the Year Award. Together with his wife Joanne, Russell made several trips to Paso Robles where he was smitten by the area, finding the climate and soils ideal for his traditional approach to winemaking. In 1996 Russell and his family completed their first planting and segue to today, he continues to apply the same care and skills that have resulted in the sale of more than three million cases of wine. Under new ownership managed by Chief Financial Officer Steven Jones, Rabbit Ridge Winery is committed to serving as one of the premier wineries in Paso Robles, and that its revered winemaking remains a family affair.

