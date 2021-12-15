Das Instrument AW51 FR0013529815 AVENIR TELECOM INH.EO0,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2021The instrument AW51 FR0013529815 AVENIR TELECOM INH.EO0,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2021Das Instrument 6F6 CA92650P1045 VICTORY SQUARE TECHS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2021The instrument 6F6 CA92650P1045 VICTORY SQUARE TECHS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2021Das Instrument 2XX NO0010716863 XXL ASA A NK -,40 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2021The instrument 2XX NO0010716863 XXL ASA A NK -,40 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2021Das Instrument FFEA ES0134950F36 FAES FARMA INH. EO-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2021The instrument FFEA ES0134950F36 FAES FARMA INH. EO-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2021Das Instrument 1F6 FR0011271600 FERMENTALG EO -,04 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2021The instrument 1F6 FR0011271600 FERMENTALG EO -,04 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2021Das Instrument 0U6 GB0002318888 CRANSWICK PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2021The instrument 0U6 GB0002318888 CRANSWICK PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2021Das Instrument JM4A CA03841G1019 AQUILA RES LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2021The instrument JM4A CA03841G1019 AQUILA RES LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.12.2021Das Instrument EYI GG00B1W3VF54 SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2021The instrument EYI GG00B1W3VF54 SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2021