suppliDerm, a new brand by sanaFactur, represents a science based range of food supplements supporting tissue regeneration the immune system, and energy metabolism. All of these are critical for wound patients. 'Our team of pharmacists, biochemists and nutritional specialists have combined carefully selected micro- and macro nutrients to support the body's regenerative processes. Many older people and wound patients are suffering from nutritional deficiencies, also impacting their wound healing.' says Dr. Alexander Maassen, CEO Scientific. A patent has been filed.

sanaFactur is an established brand in Wound Care, currently focusing on antimicrobial products. 'suppliDerm will perfectly complement our existing portfolio, enabling patients to actively support wound therapy by supporting their regenerative metabolism. We do look forward to launch our food supplement with several flavors internationally, like the US and UK as leading markets for wound care.' says Olaf Ohm CEO Commercial.

More information click on the link www.suppliderm.com

According to the German Medical Technology Association, BVMed, up to four million people in Germany suffer from open wounds (www.bvmed.de). The treatment they receive leaves much to be desired. Phase-specific wound care helps patients and reduces costs. sanaFactur GmbH achieves a valuable contribution towards this goal.

