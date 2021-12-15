



TOKYO, Dec 15, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems) has received two awards in the Split System Air Conditioners* category from ProductReview, Australia's foremost consumer product review site. The two "2022 ProductReview Awards," which were received through Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia, Pty. Ltd. (MHIAA), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), were presented for the Bronte and Avanti series of residential split system air conditioners for the Australian market, following a detailed analysis of consumer reviews. Both series were highly rated, leading to their award-winning one-two finish in this category for the second year in a row.The ProductReview Awards are presented to products and services that have been well regarded by its members. Consumers rate products independently and impartially against six crtieria: build quality, value for money, ease of use, cleaning & maintenance, noise level, and heating/cooling speed. For the 2022 awards, more than 75,000 eligible nominations were received. Awards were given to 181 products and services across 129 categories based on the following criteria: full retail availability to the Australian public in 2021; a minimum score of 4.1 stars as of October 1, 2021; at least 10 approved reviews written within the last 12 months; and a higher proportion of 5-star reviews in the last 12 months.ProductReview is a platform highly trusted in Australia that offers public access to the real-life experiences and opinions voiced by local consumers regarding products and services available in the Australian market. It is often the first place consumers turn to when researching brands and products. The Bronte series achieved a resounding 4.7 star rating (out of a maximum 5) from 542 reviews, making it the highest-rated split system overall, while the Avanti series was rated second-highest with 4.6 stars from 326 reviews.On receiving the dual awards, MHIAA Managing Director Yuji Ito said the acknowledgment reflects the company's commitment to Australian consumers. "We are again extremely honored to win these awards for the second consecutive year. At MHIAA we continue to focus on delivering the best products and services possible, and are again delighted to receive this recognition that has been driven by our customers and their great experience with our products. The high marks received by our two series of split system air conditioners I believe reflects the achievement of value so important to us. Our products and activities are backed by our strong determination to provide Australia with superior products and services, and receiving these accolades from our customers will drive us on to carry out this mission further."Spurred on by the latest awards, going forward MHI Thermal Systems will continue developing the technologies and products that customers want, applying its comprehensive technological capabilities derived from synergies in its broad-based air-conditioning and refrigeration operations to provide optimal thermal solutions to a diverse range of customer needs.*Split system air conditioners are residential air conditioners comprised of an indoor unit housing the evaporator and an outdoor unit incorporating the compressor and condenser. They offer greater heating and cooling efficiency than single-unit type air conditioners.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.