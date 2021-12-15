This year, residential solar reached several milestones in the United States, as extreme weather events have driven customer interest in home energy storage systems.From pv magazine USA US residential solar has had another record run this year. Forecasts show that 2021 will represent a 21% year-over-year increase in residential solar as the market reaches 3.9 GW of installed capacity, said the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Residential SolarReviews released its annual review of the sector and noted a 130% increase in customer quote requests. The US solar market has now surpassed 3 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...