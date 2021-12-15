Listing of AS Inbank Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-15 09:38 CET -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on December 15, 2021, to approve the application of AS Inbank and to list its up to 35,000 subordinated bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 under the bond program. In the first part of the program 15,000 subordinated bonds will be listed and admitted to trading (Inbank subordinated bond 15.12.2031, ISIN code: EE3300002302) on Baltic Bond List. The first trading day of Inbank subordinated bonds will be December 16, 2021 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name AS Inbank Issuer's short name INB ISIN code EE3300002302 Securities maturity date 15.12.2031 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 15,000 Total nominal value 15,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name INBB055031A Coupon rate 5.5% Coupon payment dates 4 times per year 28.03; 28.06; 28.09; 28.12 The Prospectus of AS Inbank and Terms and Conditions of Bonds are attached to this announcement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1032714