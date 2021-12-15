Anzeige
15.12.2021 | 09:41
Listing of AS Inbank Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-15 09:38 CET --


The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on December 15, 2021, to
approve the application of AS Inbank and to list its up to 35,000 subordinated
bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 under the bond program. 
In the first part of the program 15,000 subordinated bonds will be listed and
admitted to trading (Inbank subordinated bond 15.12.2031, ISIN code:
EE3300002302) on Baltic Bond List. 

The first trading day of Inbank subordinated bonds will be December 16, 2021 or
on a date close to it. 

Additional info:

Issuer's name         AS Inbank         
Issuer's short name      INB            
ISIN code           EE3300002302       
Securities maturity date    15.12.2031        
Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR         
Number of securities      15,000          
Total nominal value      15,000,000 EUR      
Orderbook short name      INBB055031A        
Coupon rate          5.5%           
Coupon payment dates      4 times per year     
                28.03; 28.06; 28.09; 28.12



The Prospectus of AS Inbank and Terms and Conditions of Bonds are attached to
this announcement. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

