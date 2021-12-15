EasyMining Services Sweden AB: Gelsenwasser and EasyMining announce joint venture in Germany

Stockholm, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyMining, an innovation company in Ragn-Sells Group, and the German utilities company Gelsenwasser today announce the signing of an agreement for the creation of a joint company named Phosphorgewinnung Schkopau GmbH (PGS). The objective of the joint venture is to build the world's first phosphorus recovery plant based on the Ash2Phos technology, construction starting already in 2022.

"Cooperation across the value chain is key to circular transformation. So by creating this joint venture we can take advantage of our complementary knowledge, and use a resource efficient technology to recover a scarce substance such as phosphorus", says Jan Svärd, CEO of EasyMining.

Already in 2018, EasyMining and Gelsenwasser signed a Letter of Intent, and in September 2020 the company's agreed to expand their cooperation with the primary goal to construct a major new facility for extracting phosphorus from incinerated sewage sludge. Now a joint venture between the parties called Phosphorgewinnung Schkopau GmbH (PGS) is in place.

The objective of the joint venture is to already in 2022 start building the first phosphorus recycling plant based on EasyMining's patented Ash2Phos-technology at Schkopau Chemical Park. Initially, the plant will have a capacity of 30,000 tons of sewage sludge ash.

"We are proud and excited to work with Gelsenwasser in this joint venture. The experience that Phosphorgewinnung Schkopau will gain from the first plant will be important for the expansion of the concept to other locations and facilities", says Svärd.

Overall, an expansion of capacities in Germany to 300,000 tons is planned within the next ten years, and that is approximately half of the future sewage sludge ash volume in Germany.





Facts: GELSENWASSER AG

GELSENWASSER AG is a German utilities company operating in the fields of gas, electricity, water and wastewater. The company is one of Germany's largest in its business and specializes in renewable resources. GELSENWASSER AG is located in Gelsenkirchen and has an annual turnover of 1.2 billion euros

Facts: Germany's phosphorus recovery law

In 2017 Germany introduced a law mandating making phosphorus recovery from sewage sludge mandatory for wastewater treatment facilities serving 50 000 people or above. Cities have until 2022 to decide which technology they will implement to meet the demands.

Facts: Ash2Phos technology

The Ash2Phos process can transform the sludge ash into a raw material for phosphorus extraction and thereby be a part of a circular solution for phosphorus management. The process consists of three steps: a first acidic step, a second alkaline step

About Ragn-Sells Group

Ragn-Sells is a family owned corporate group, with operations in four countries. We started our journey in 1881, and since 1966 we have been involved in waste management, environmental services, and recycling. We collect, treat, detoxify, and recycle waste and residual products from businesses, organisations, and households so that they can become feedstock into new production processes. www.ragnsells.com

