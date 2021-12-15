Introducing Questar: The AI-Driven Automotive Solution that Converts Vehicle Data into Actionable Insights

Using advanced AI and deep learning technologies, Questar can predict vehicle health events before they affect customers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Questar Auto Technologies, the AI solutions provider, delivering automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, and fleet owners with cutting-edge vehicle health management solutions, was born today following the acquisition of automotive AI company SafeRide Technologies by Traffilog - a leading provider of telematics, advanced diagnostics, and predictive maintenance services for commercial and passenger fleets - this past November. Questar will continue to collaborate with automakers and Tier 1 suppliers across the globe to integrate its AI-based software products into next-generation vehicles, and its comprehensive suite of solutions is poised to create a paradigm shift in vehicle and fleet analytics.

Today, there is an increased need to monitor key elements in commercial vehicles after they leave the production line. It becomes the responsibility of each individual driver or fleet manager to ensure the routine maintenance of each vehicle, and they can only detect issues either in real-time or after the fact. Questar detects when a vehicle's components need maintenance in advance, enabling commercial fleet owners to increase their fleets' uptimes, reduce total cost of ownership, improve safety, and streamline their operations. Questar enables OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to lower design costs, reduce warranty claim costs, and minimize recalls.

"Questar has taken SafeRide's AI and deep learning capabilities and paired them with Traffilog's data collection and management capabilities, as well as its strong customer-base, to create an AI-driven prediction platform that will transform vehicle data into high-value, actionable insights for automakers, suppliers and fleets," said Erez Lorber, CEO of Questar. "Questar is a one-stop-shop offering everything that the automotive ecosystem needs to convert vehicle data into actionable insights."

Questar's technology is deployed in over 350K vehicles across more than 20 countries, providing constant, meaningful, cost saving insights to automakers, suppliers and fleets.

Questar will be appearing under its new name for the first time at CES 2022 in Las Vegas (West Hall #3861) between the 5th -8thJanuary 2022.

Read more about Questar on the new website: http://www.questarauto.com/.

About Questar

Questar Auto Technologies AI-driven solution converts vehicle data into actionable insights across the entire automotive ecosystem. The AI engine makes accurate and timely judgements about the problems that a vehicle faces and knows when they need maintenance before it's too late. Questar enables OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to lower design costs, reduce warranty claim costs, and minimize recalls and helps commercial fleets increase uptime, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), improve safety, and streamline their operations. Questar was formed in 2021 following the acquisition of SafeRide Technologies by Traffilog, a provider of telematics, advanced diagnostics, and predictive maintenance services for commercial and passenger fleets. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with a presence in the United States (San Jose and Detroit), Germany, and Korea.

