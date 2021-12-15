Acquisition would enhance Accenture's ability to drive comprehensive transformation across core network, edge and next generation networks including 5G and fiber

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has announced its intent to acquire AFD.TECH, an independent network services company specializing in network engineering, operations and business services. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

This acquisition would add more than 1,600 highly skilled professionals to Accenture globally, along with multidisciplinary capabilities across engineering, design, deployment, and operation of next generation networks, such as 5G and fiber.

"The combination of latest technologies such as 5G, cloud and next generation IoT is transforming the way businesses are operating across all the industries by creating opportunities for innovative services and new sources of growth," said Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture in France Benelux. "To succeed in their digital transformation and take advantage of its full potential, companies must act now to adopt the right strategy and build new business solutions enabled by network investments. This acquisition would give us a significant footprint in advanced mobile and enterprise networks."

The newly acquired expertise when combined with Accenture's Cloud First capabilities would provide a broad spectrum of proven practices, operational excellence and human ingenuity to help clients drive comprehensive transformation across their disparate networks.

Karthik Narain, global lead, Accenture Cloud First, said: "Most networks were not built for today's highly distributed world of cloud, edge devices and remote work. Increasingly, companies will need to invest in modern networks that seamlessly connect across the dynamic capabilities of the cloud continuum-from public through edge and everything in between. AFD.TECH's network operations and IT capabilities, as well as its deep industry knowledge, would complement Accenture's cloud, edge computing, security, and network capabilities to help clients shape, build and operate cloud-first networks."

Founded in 1998, AFD.TECH serves leading telecom brands and clients across various other industries, including energy, industrial, infrastructure and life sciences sectors. The company is based in France with additional offices in Belgium and Morocco.

"Combining our strengths with Accenture would allow us to leverage the potential offered by the latest technologies and to allow an even-broader client base, both existing and future, to grasp the full potential of the range of new services that will be generated by the deep transformation across nearly every industry and market in the next five years. The opportunity to join Accenture would allow us to scale capabilities and enable tremendous opportunity for our clients, our company and our people. Together, we would help clients adapt their operating model, expand the skills of their people and drive innovation to unlock the full potential of 5G." said Jérôme Picard, co-founder and CEO of AFD.TECH.

The acquisition of AFD.TECH would strengthen Accenture's network operations capabilities in Europe and follows Accenture's acquisition of Arca last November and of umlaut in October 2021.

The acquisition requires prior consultation with the relevant works councils and would be subject to customary closing conditions.

