ICEBERG IP Group wins a QUEEN'S AWARD FOR ENTERPRISE

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IP transactions & advisory group, ICEBERG IP Group, has been honoured with a 2021 Queen's Award for Enterprise in the category of International Trade. The company, which has offices in London, was launched in 2002 and is involved in patent sales, acquisitions, licensing and venturing. It is the only global IP transactions company to ever win the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise.

ICEBERG IP Group is just one of a select few to be recognised with a prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise for their contribution to International Trade.

Employing teams globally, ICEBERG IP Group was founded by entrepreneur, Patrick Snow. He is an undisputed industry leader and pioneer. Under his expert leadership, he has guided the organisation in becoming one of the world's most successful firms in the IP space with its 200 clients including Fortune 500 companies, governments, financial organisations, R&D institutes and universities. It has completed more than 1000 transactions in 21 countries, generated $1 billion of sales offers and transacted more than 16,000 patents.

The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, now in its 55th year, is the most influential business award in the UK and celebrates the success of exciting and innovative businesses that are leading the way with pioneering products or services, delivering impressive social mobility programmes or showing their commitment to excellent sustainable development practices.

"We are delighted to share such an extraordinary accomplishment with the giants of British industry and are thrilled to have won this award," explains Executive Chairman, Patrick Snow. "In particular, as the only company in our industry to have achieved such an accolade, it is very special. I started this company nearly 20 years ago and, today, we are global leaders. It's incredible just how far we have come and is testament to the skills and expertise of ICEBERG IP Group's hard-working team across the world. I would like to thank all staff members; it's a wonderful accomplishment for all the team!"

The award was presented by Kevin Traverse-Healy DL, Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London, at the group's headquarters in Mayfair, Central London.

"I am delighted to join Patrick and, through him the whole of Iceberg IP Group, in celebrating your Queen's Award for Enterprise - a distinction you have won for your outstanding contribution to International Trade - and to present you with the Award on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen," says the Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London. "And so, in recognition of your outstanding performance in the vital area of International Trade, The Queen has been graciously pleased to grant Her Award to Iceberg IP Group."

Patrick Snow founded ICEBERG IP Group in 2002. It is an award-winning, industry-leading global IP transactions & advisory group based in London. It empowers its clients to maximise the underlying value of their intellectual property portfolio by representing their interests to generate value from their patent portfolios and broader IP strategies.

As an intermediary and advisor, ICEBERG IP Group provides services from IP acquisitions, sales and licensing, to strategic advisory, M&A, analytics, identifying key assets and closing the deal.

The company has a truly international reach successfully closing hundreds of portfolio transactions and investments across the US, Europe and Asia, in such sectors as telecoms, internet and computing, auto, consumer electronics, banking and fintech.

The organisation and its founder have won countless awards, including the 2019 European Business Awards and the 2018 CEO Today Europe Awards.Patrick Snow has received the IAM Strategy 300: 'The World's Leading IP Strategists' award for the last 12 years in succession and recently featured in the 2021 IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders, which showcases the world's leading IP experts across North America, Europe and Asia.

