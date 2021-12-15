Brighsun New Energy STO Approved For Listing On CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange

Brighsun New Energy Integrates Blockchain Technology to Redefine Borderless Communication

SIDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Brighsun is a globally reputed research and development company in the sustainable battery, electric vehicles (EV) and sustainable energy industry. Having contributed immensely towards green energy and global carbon footprint reduction, the company is now driven to take its branch out into the blockchain space to create innovative solutions for borderless communications and investment opportunities.

On the 5th of November 2021, Sustainable Energy production giant, Brighsun Energy Ltd announced its partnership Cryptosx Exchange to list a Security Token offering (2U Token). The news quickly grabbed headlines and caught the attention of blockchain investment analysts across the Asian pacific.

The newly launched 2U Token (2UT) is set to create a unique opportunity for users to communicate seamlessly and own a stake in the immensely valuable and diverse 2U ecosystem.

Utility Components of the 2U Ecosystem

The 2U Ecosystem consists of a variety of smart Extended Applications and ground-breaking Lithium battery technologies. Meaning that the token will generate value:

??1. 2U App for e-Commerce and Instant Messaging

The covid-19 The 2U app platform is set to integrate communication and eCommerce like never before. Many businesses have sought for create web-based solutions to serve their customers. Due to quarantines, and lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures, the world has witnessed an unprecedented increase in online shopping. The 2UTeam is set to take advantage of the opportunities to create a dynamic media App with extensive e-commerce features. The 2U App includes in-app shopping, social media, networking, mobile games, and essential health products.

2. 2U Gaming

Blockchain gaming has emerged as one of the fastest growing industries over the last 2 years.

According to a recent research publication by Newswagg, the crypto gaming industry had market revenue of US$321 million in 2020 with around 41.9 million active players. It is therefore only apt that the 2U mega-ecosystem incorporates a gaming division.

The 2U Games division is built to develop, facilitate and manage a wide variety of games.

While many blockchain games have been criticized for being too complex and inaccessible for beginners, all games on the 2U platform are easy to play and designed with simple graphics and scalable infrastructure to accelerate growth and support millions of daily active users.

3. 2U Tech Solutions

Over the last 10 years, Brighsun Energy has established a track record of excellence in the global tech space. The company has received accolades for its innovations.

Quite notably, the company was recognized by the Guiness Book of World Records for its innovative proprietary Lithium Battery technology.

This world acclaimed 2U Tech division has also been integrated into the 2U ecosystem to give users and potential investors a unique opportunity to support and invest in green energy-based industrialisation at a global scale.

According to Brighsun, Director Kevin Huang "The 2U Token Security Token Offering on Cryptosx Digital Asset Exchange is set to help the Brighsun Energy acquire funds to commercialize and scale up commercial production of our newly developed "2U Battery" along with an operational ecosystem of complimentary smart applications for gaming, e-commerce and health tech."

How to Invest in the 2U TOKEN

With the full integration of these high-value components into one mega-ecosystem, the 2U token gives holders exclusive access to a world of limitless possibilities in terms of value accumulation.

To invest in the 2U Token all you have to do is sign-up on Cryptosx Exchange (a fully-licensed digital assets exchange platform) as an accredited investor.

Contact

Alfred Ng

heialfng@gmail.com

+852 95289297

