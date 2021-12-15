Resgreen Group International, Inc.: Resgreen Group Announces the Development of LilBuddy a Natural Feature Guided Autonomous Mobile Robot

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the development of its Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR), LilBuddy, which is the Light Load version of the Flagship AGV, PullBuddy. The compact AMR is the company's first vehicle to use natural feature guidance. LilBuddy is capable of moving loads up to 220 pounds around facilities without tape, reflectors, or tags for ultimate flexibility.

RGGI's guidance system uses sensors to create and update a map of LilBuddy's surroundings, while simultaneously keeping track of the vehicle's location within that map. LilBuddy then utilizes virtual waypoints to direct its movement. The robot performs its own path planning, always selecting the shortest distance to its destination, and detecting obstacles in its way. LilBuddy will offer two LiDAR sensor options for 2D and 3D mapping, depending on the customer's needs. Applications requiring vertical sensing would call for a 3D sensor.

LilBuddy will also include a hybrid navigation model that uses both natural feature and magnetic tape guidance. By augmenting natural feature guidance with magnetic tape, we are able to provide pinpoint stopping accuracy. This addresses integration with other automated equipment, docking, and precision alignment.

"LilBuddy is designed to meet our customers' ever-changing needs in the material handling industry by utilizing 3D mapping, hybrid navigation, and intelligent path planning. We are making excellent progress on LilBuddy and expect to have a functional physical prototype in Q1 of 2022," said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group. "Our engineers developed LilBuddy to provide maximum flexibility and efficiency for applications from line-side delivery and lightweight assembly to deliveries in warehouses, offices, and restaurants."

LilBuddy's compact base is 17" x 17" and can rotate 360 degrees in place. The base can include a wide variety of tools and attachments for different applications, including load handling tables, racks, scissor lifts, conveyor belts, food trays, and more.

About Resgreen Group International (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Carlson

scarlson@companystorytellers.com

Business Contact:

Resgreen Group International, Inc.

Parsh Patel, President and CEO

Phone: 586.265.2376

Email: info@resgreengroup.com

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677737/Resgreen-Group-Announces-the-Development-of-LilBuddy-a-Natural-Feature-Guided-Autonomous-Mobile-Robot