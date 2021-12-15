-Askott Games, a division of FansUnite, will have its Random Number Generator (RNG) titles made available to more than 700 online casinos through Pariplay's aggregation platform-

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its B2B division, Askott Games, has entered into an agreement with Aspire Global's Pariplay Ltd. ("Pariplay"), the #1 iGaming aggregator, to distribute the Company's full suite of Random Number Generator ("RNG") casino games to Pariplay's online casinos and sportsbook partners.1

Widely recognized as the top aggregator in the iGaming industry, Pariplay deploys games and services to more than 100 operators with over 700 online casinos and sportsbooks. All Pariplay games and systems meet the highest industry standards and are certified by the leading testing labs. Pariplay's Fusion aggregation platform features thousands of titles from the industry's leading games developers and a suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that enhance player value.

The agreement ensures all current and future titles developed by FansUnite's Askott Games division will be distributed to Pariplay's online sportsbooks and casino partners around the world. Askott's completed games - Loothunter, Crash Heist, Gem Powered, Fruit Venture and Team Vortex will be available early next year. In addition, Askott Games has multiple RNG games in the final testing stages, which are expected to be deployed on Pariplay's network in early 2022.

FansUnite will receive a revenue share on gaming income generated by the online casinos and sportsbooks connected to Pariplay's aggregation platform that license Askott Games' RNG titles.

"Askott Games develops unique esports and video game-themed RNG casino games that offer dynamic and engaging gameplay and visuals, targeting a younger generation of bettors," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "Pariplay is one of the industry's top iGaming aggregators and having our titles on their platform positions us to increase our reach to more than 700 casinos and sportsbooks. This will allow us to increase our brand visibility among our targeted demographic and secure new B2B clients within the global betting industry."

"Our vision is to provide a comprehensive game offering from the industry's best and most sought-after studios and through this partnership with FansUnite, we will significantly enhance our Fusion aggregation platform with unique and thrilling titles," said Adrian Bailey, Managing Director at Pariplay. "The studio's existing portfolio has been proven popular with players and with an ambitious roadmap planned for early next year, we look forward to a successful partnership."

About Pariplay Ltd.

Pariplay is the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development program. Pariplay's Fusion aggregation platform focuses on enhancing player value, by providing a suite of back-office conversion & retention tools for operators, plus access to thousands of games from the industry's leading game developers. Pariplay also boasts their own game development studios, Wizard Games, with a range of 120+ innovative and entertaining slots. The company focuses on building value for its clients through its range of products and tailored solutions.

Pariplay also boasts its own game development studios with a range of 120+ innovative and entertaining slots. Now part of the Aspire Global Group, Pariplay has offices in Malta, Israel, Bulgaria, Gibraltar and India and is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Gambling Commission, the MGA, the UKGC, the Romanian National Gambling Office, and the New Jersey DGE and the West Virginia Lottery Commission.

As a B2B provider of RNG games, Pariplay takes responsible gaming very seriously and has implemented policies and tools within its systems and games to provide industry-leading entertainment in a socially responsible manner.

Learn more at www.pariplayltd.com.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets.

