Gaming Stars will license the proprietary AI-driven Bet-on-Yourself solution

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that Sportsflare, a wholly-owned division of Tiidal Gaming, has entered into a partnership with Gaming Stars, a leading European skill-based wagering platform.

Founded in 2019 and based in Germany, Gaming Stars offers a player-vs-player ("PVP") solution, where players can wager against each other across popular video games. As of November 2021, Gaming Stars has more than 60,000 users, who have played in over 100,000 matches, generating a volume of approximately €500,000+.1 Additionally, their platform's customer base has increased by 10% per week since October 2021.2

Under the partnership, Sportsflare will provide an automated pricing and risk solution, which includes the Bet-on-Yourself ("BoY") product to Gaming Stars, enabling gamers of any level to complete in-game skill challenges for cash prizes. With Sportsflare's BoY product, Gaming Stars can offer the coveted player-vs-environment ("PVE") mode, allowing players to wager on-demand which adds a new betting category on the Gaming Stars platform. Through the BoY solution, Sportsflare offers this capability to Gaming Stars for popular video game titles such as Valorant, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Vanguard, with the intention to expand to more titles.

The PVP mode often has issues with player skill-matching, queue times, results, and dispute settlement, resulting in churn for operators. A PVE offering solves these issues by providing a fair assessment of player skill, generating suitable skill challenges. Given that Sportsflare's BoY product is fully artificial intelligence ("AI")-based, it is built to scale, which allows limitless concurrent matches to be played on the platform. Additionally, the BoY product contains a proprietary anti-fraud and anti-cheat system, to create an environment of fair competition and gameplay.

"Gaming Stars requires a PVE-based solution to drive player engagement, and we are excited to provide our Bet-on-Yourself product to fill this void in their platform," said Max Polaczuk, Chief Technology Officer of Tiidal Gaming. "The BoY solution provides AI-driven capabilities for scalability and efficiency, offering players to compete for real money in immensely popular video games worldwide while reducing their churn rate. Overall, this partnership will expand the growth of our technology division as we continue to solidify our footprint within the esports betting industry as a business-to-business technology supplier."

About Gaming Stars

Gaming Stars applies the concept of online poker to video games, with plans to create a completely new market as a first mover in German-speaking countries. Gaming Stars allows gamers to compete for real money in skill-based challenges across the world's most popular Playstation, Xbox or PC games. Their Skill Challenge game mode applies the concept of sports betting to video games for the first time and enables the user to bet on their own in-game events. The data for betting processing are obtained directly from the game developers and dynamically adapted by an algorithm in order to guarantee a highly profitable house advantage of up to 40% for Gaming Stars. Gaming Stars' business model does not fall under the heading of gambling, as the factors skill and ability primarily determine the outcome of the game.

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

