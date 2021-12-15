German engineering association the VDMA has reported increasing orders and sales for PV equipment suppliers in the third quarter. China accounted for around 80% of PV production equipment demand during the period.From pv magazine Germany German engineering association the VDMA (Verbandes Deutsches Maschinenbau Anlage) recorded a higher order intake and a slight increase in sales in the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the previous quarter, new orders rose by around 40% and sales by approximately 9% and, compared to the third quarter of 2020, revenue climbed by 20%. The ratio of orders to sales ...

