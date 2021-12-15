Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced the completion of a longevity reinsurance transaction with Aegon, one of the world's leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions, and asset management. The reinsurance transaction covers an in-force portfolio of its Dutch business with approximately €7 billion of underlying reserves.

"We value our long-standing relationship with Aegon, and we are proud to continue to collaborate with them to help them to actively manage their risk and capital position," said Simon Wainwright, Executive Vice President, Head of EMEA, RGA. "Partnering with our clients to create customized solutions has led to a standout year in the Netherlands, and we look forward to continued growth in our longevity business in continental Europe."

"RGA is a strategic partner for Aegon globally and in the Netherlands," said Allegra van Hövell-Patrizi, CEO of Aegon the Netherlands. "Their local team, with in-depth knowledge of the market supported by their global experts, worked closely with us to tailor the agreement to meet our specific needs, and we appreciate their dedication in executing this transaction."

The transaction is effective December 31, 2021. Additional terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a Fortune 500 company, is among the leading global providers of life reinsurance and financial solutions, with approximately $3.5 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $91.4 billion as of September 30, 2021. Founded in 1973, RGA is recognized for its deep technical expertise in risk and capital management, innovative solutions, and commitment to serving its clients. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, and operations around the world, RGA delivers expert solutions in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, facultative underwriting, product development, and financial solutions. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit the company's website at www.rgare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005176/en/

Contacts:

Lynn Phillips

Vice President, Corporate Communications

636-736-2351

lphillips@rgare.com

Lizzie Curry

Director, Public Relations

636-736-8521

lizzie.curry@rgare.com

Jeff Hopson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

636-736-2068

jhopson@rgare.com