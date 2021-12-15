Fact.MR: Growing Application in Power Generation to Steer Mist Eliminator Market Past US$ 846 Bn by 2030

- Over 50% of Mist Eliminator Sales to be Contributed by Wire Mesh Eliminators Segment

- Fact.MR's latest report on the mist eliminator market provides a comprehensive analysis of growth drivers, restrains and crucial trends that are currently shaping the market dynamics. It highlights various emerging opportunities across leading segments in terms of type, material, end user and region.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per latest Fact.MR analysis, the global mist eliminator market is projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 846 Mn by the end of 2030. Growth in the market is primarily driven by rising demand for mist eliminators from diverse end-user industries such as oil & gas, power generation, and chemical.

Mist eliminators are the equipment used for removing contaminated liquid droplets and other unwanted substances from vapor stream. They have emerged as ideal products for controlling the emission levels across industries.

Implementation of stringent emission regulations by government and other regulatory bodies has compelled industrialists to enhance worker safety and minimize emission levels. As a result, various types of mist eliminators are being employed in industries.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), annually thousands of workers succumb due to occupational diseases caused by breathing air contaminated with harmful dusts, fogs, mists, gases, smokes and vapors.

Further, rising penetration of industrialization and increase in power generation plants across emerging economies is expected to continue to augment the demand for mist eliminators over the forecast period.

Hence, leading manufacturers are aiming at developing new products with cost efficient features. Moreover, high efficiency mist eliminators are being incorporated in devices such as venture scrubbers and condensation scrubbers. This is expected to bode well for the market.

As per Fact.MR, in terms of type, wire mesh eliminators is anticipated to dominate the mist eliminator market, accounting for more than 50% share of the market in 2020. Consumers prefer wire mesh eliminators as they offer high separation efficiency at the lowest installation costs.

Regionally, North America will retain its dominance in the mist eliminator market, accounting for around 33% share in 2020. Growth in the region is attributed to presence of stringent emission regulations, rising number of power generation plants, and heavy industrialization.

"Rapid establishment of power generation plants across the globe is creating lucrative growth avenues within mist eliminator market. In order to capitalize and expand their footprint, key players are employing various strategies such as new product launches and partnerships with end-user industries," says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Takeaways from Mist Eliminator Market Survey

North America is projected to account for around 1/3 of the global market value by 2030.

is projected to account for around 1/3 of the global market value by 2030. With implementation of stringent government regulations and strong presence of leading end-user industries, Europe market is set to expand by 1.4x over the assessment period.

market is set to expand by 1.4x over the assessment period. East Asia will emerge as a lucrative market for mist eliminators, expanding 1.5x between 2020 and 2030.

will emerge as a lucrative market for mist eliminators, expanding 1.5x between 2020 and 2030. By product, wire mesh eliminators segment will account for more than half of the total market share through 2030.

Fiber bed mist eliminator is expected to account for 1/4th share of the total market revenue.

Key Drivers

Increasing application of mist eliminators across diverse end-industries for removing harmful substances from air is driving the global mist eliminator market.

Implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to emission norms is positively impacting the market.

Growing penetration of mist eliminators in coal-fired power plants across developing regions supports the market growth.

Deployment of mist eliminators for separating useful chemicals from the mist which are accidentally formed will accelerate the growth of the market.

Key Restraints

High maintenance cost associated with mist eliminators might impede the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the mist eliminator market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio. Besides this they are establishing partnerships and contracts to deliver best products and services to their customers.

In May 2019 , KIMM and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Developed a new eco-friendly mist eliminator called "Electrostatic Mist Eliminator (EME)", that can drastically reduce fine dust released by thermal power plants. The electrostatic mist eliminator (EME) has been tested to effectively reduce pollutants released to 0.5 milligram (mg) per one cubic meter.

, KIMM and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Developed a new eco-friendly mist eliminator called "Electrostatic Mist Eliminator (EME)", that can drastically reduce fine dust released by thermal power plants. The electrostatic mist eliminator (EME) has been tested to effectively reduce pollutants released to 0.5 milligram (mg) per one cubic meter. In June 2020 , CECO Environmental Corp., a leading global air quality and fluid handling technology company, completed the acquisition of Environmental Integrated Solutions Limited ("EIS"), a U.K based company. EIS engineer's products that clean air through a variety of technologies including VOC abatement, odor control, and other air pollution control solutions. The acquisition enhances CECO's mission to solve the sustainability challenges that come with the demands of industrial progress.

Some of the prominent players operating in the mist eliminator market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Sulzer Ltd.

CECO Environmental

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Munters Group.

Koch-Glitsch LP

Kimre Inc. (US),

Hilliard Corporation

Monroe Environmental Corporation

Begg Cousland Envirotec Limited

Other

More Insights on the Global Mist Eliminator Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of mist eliminator market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for mist eliminator with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Type

Wire Mesh

Vane

Fiber Bed

Material

Metal

Polypropylene

FRP & Others

End User

Oil & Gas

Desalination

Power Generation

Chemical

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Mist Eliminator Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into mist eliminator demand outlook for 2020-2030

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for mist eliminator market between 2020 and 2030

Mist eliminator market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Mist eliminator market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

