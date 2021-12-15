Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Announces Results of the Pilot Study in Chronic Pain Treatment at Helsinki University Hospital

Company Announcement, Inside information, Helsinki, 15 December 2021 at 3 PM(EET)



Nexstim Announces Results of the Pilot Study in Chronic Pain Treatment at Helsinki University Hospital

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") reports that treatment of the five patients of the pilot study on the use of accelerated iTBS protocol in treatment of chronic neuropathic pain with the Nexstim NBT System at Helsinki University Hospital has been completed. No serious adverse events or clinically meaningful pain relief was observed in any of the patients.

In the pilot study, the potential effectiveness of an accelerated iTBS protocol was tested in 5 patients, all of whom were suffering from therapy resistant, chronic neuropathic pain. The patients had at least a 2-year history with their condition and had had several treatment attempts. This included conventional 10Hz repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) targeting the motor cortex or other areas of the brain which had not resulted in clinically meaningful pain relief.

In the accelerated iTBS treatment protocol the number of stimulation sessions normally provided over more than 2 weeks was given in 3 days.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "We thank the Helsinki University Hospital teamin conducting this pilot study under the difficult COVID-19 environment. Despite this small patient population of therapy resistant patients not showing excess pain relief to the conventional rTMS treatments, we are happy that Helsinki University Hospital has successfully used Nexstim NBT system in pain therapy for a long time already, with about half of the patients obtaining clinically meaningful pain relief. We will continue to try to find new ways of helping this group of patients also in the future."

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

