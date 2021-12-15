Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: NATERA Plant Based Foods Featured at DirectFood.store

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that NATERA Plant-Based Foods is now available through DirectFood.store.

DirectFood.store is a British Columbia based food delivery company offering a wide variety of local food throughout the Greater Vancouver Region. The company offers a first-of-its-kind sustainable solution for grocery shopping with a zero-waste system. DirectFood.store does not have any warehouses with all food being picked up directly from the farms or vendors in the morning and delivered to customers later that day.

DirectFood.store CEO Mr. Colin Schmidt states, "We recognized that the COVID outbreaks, coupled with the uncertainty of supply chains created the need for a more resilient way to get food to market and this is where DirectFood.store excels. We are seeing more and more demand for plant-based products, and the Naturally Splendid brand of NATERA Plant Based entrees is an excellent fit for our rapidly growing customer base. We look forward to growing this opportunity with Naturally Splendid and NATERATM."

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "Teaming up with DirectFood.store provides an easy, affordable way to deliver our plant-based entrees to over 2.8 million people who live in the lower mainland. This is one more way to get our products to consumers as the trend of consumers looking for convenience when purchasing food continues to grow. This consumer buying trend accelerated during the initial COVID lockdown periods and we believe consumers will continue to use food delivery services, especially when quality and service are at the forefront, as it is with DirectFood.store. DirectFood.store is all about ensuring their customers receive high-quality foods and NATERA is excited to provide our delicious plant-based entrees to their valued clients. We are looking forward to working with DirectFood.store in meeting their customers' needs and tastes".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-465-0548 (ext. 105)

About DirectFood.store

Founded in the spring of 2020 as a division of Wisebox Solutions Inc., and as part of the i-Open Group of companies, DirectFood.store (DFS) operates throughout the lower mainland of BC, Canada, serving from Vancouver to Chilliwack.

DFS provides consumers, restaurants, and charities with free delivery for orders placed directly from local farms and vendors. Separate invoices and card charges reinforce that they are buying direct, even though they have the convenience of shopping in a shared regional marketplace with all their food arriving together. For local farms, DFS's unique many-to-many delivery model and logistics software shorten the supply chain to enable just-in-time harvesting. As a result, the food is fresher and healthier while limiting food waste and environmental impact.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N - Frankfurt)

#108-19100 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2

Office: (604) 465-0548

Fax: (604) 465-1128

E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

