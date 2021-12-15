Finessed Media Takes Their Music & Tech Summit to the Metaverse

Defining the Future of the Music Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / On the weekend of December 17-19, 2021, Finessed Media, Inc. hosts a first-of-its-kind Metaverse Music and Tech Summit via Decentraland, a 3D virtual reality platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The Summit will lead discussions with music and tech leaders and provide opportunities to connect with the speakers and other creatives in the industry.

Sponsored by VEVO and Kaotica, this three-day digital experience will outline the latest and upcoming of what music and technology has to offer. The event will explore topics such as virtual reality music experiences, new avenues of music distribution, and what is breaking ground in studio technology.

The summit will be hosted in Festival Land, the largest music district in Decentraland.

The Finessed Media team led by CEO, Alexi Rabadam, and General Manager, Kitkat Fisher, has served more than 10,000 aspiring artists and music professionals in the last year by hosting 100+ virtual music business events over Zoom during the pandemic. The virtual startup now takes to the metaverse to lead the charge in introducing the larger music industry to blockchain economics, discussing ways to monetize in Web3 and accessibility in this new era.

"We're changing the music industry in more ways than one," says Rabadam. "For some folks, this event will be their first experience in the metaverse. We want to make it memorable for them." Fisher adds, "The relationship between music and tech spaces are growing so rapidly and opening so many doors, this is an opportunity to explore the abundance of possibilities for the future."

Finessed Media's Tech & Summit Coordinator, Dani Vongsamphanh, states, "We're bringing together the best minds in the industry to build the future of music technology."

Panelist speakers come from leading companies Sony Music, Boomy, Def Jam Records, TuneCore, Walt Disney Imagineering, Crypto Money Records, Synometrix, Live out L!ve, Crowd Surf, Audius, and many more.

Register for this year's Music & Tech Summit through their website: https://www.finessed.media/

About Finessed Media, Inc.: Finessed Media is a New York City based start-up focused on developing content in all things music entrepreneurship and creation. The company was founded in January 2020 with the mission to provide resources for a worldwide audience with interest in making it in the music industry in any capacity. Their contributors spotlight music and stories of artists, A&R reps, DJs, music tech executives, radio hosts, and more to speak on their experiences and share insight for others to learn from. Join their community at https://www.finessed.media/ and follow their Instagram @finessed.media

