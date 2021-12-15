UNF Division of Continuing Ed Partners with Applied Technology Academy to launch lucrative IT, Network and Cloud Security Careers

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / The University of North Florida Division of Continuing Education, the region's premier provider of lifelong learning, workforce development and transformative enrichment, announced today a partnership with Applied Technology Academy, an award winning provider of instructor-led and online live instructor-led training for the most in-demand IT and network and cloud security careers. The enrollments are currently open and designed for a broad range of professionals seeking to upskill in their current jobs or reskill into a completely new career. Courses can be completed online live and in person in a matter of days or weeks. All students will earn a professional certificate from UNF.

Beyond learning the necessary skills for lucrative IT and network and cloud security careers (average salary for an IT Security Specialist in Florida is $100,003), students will work directly with an experienced and certified instructor, incorporating vendor approved courseware and virtual labs where applicable. Students will be able to participate in the most up to date leading edge Authorized certification courses from Amazon Web Services, Cisco, CompTIA, DevOps Institute, EC-Council, ISC2, ITIL, Microsoft, Offensive Security and more.

"We are excited to contribute to the innovation sweeping the Jacksonville area, specifically by developing high tech talent for our financial, healthcare, logistics, software development and e-commerce sectors," said Edythe M. Abdullah, Dean of UNF's Division of Continuing Education. "We selected Applied Technology Academy as a partner in the IT and network and cloud security training arena due to their expertise, longstanding reputation, and proven success in training the DoD and corporations nationwide."

A new study from Bloomberg and LinkedIn revealed that Jacksonville is a preferred destination for tech workers, ranking 4th in the most recent analysis. Jacksonville was the top-rated city in Florida and significantly ahead of several cities traditionally known as tech hubs like Seattle and San Francisco. Jacksonville's technology composite is among the nation's leaders, with headquarters for leading tech companies like Black Knight Inc., Newfold Digital, Coastal Cloud, Fanatics and Forcura, Northeast Florida is firmly established in technology and diverse across industries and disciplines. As a result, these new certification programs will help address the growing regional demand for the IT, network and cloud security skill sets that are in high demand with local employers as well as create new career opportunities for graduates.

"We offer the best in immersion IT, network and cloud security boot camps for people who are reskilling or upskilling for the most in-demand jobs, equipping them for career success," said Lynn Fisher, President and CEO. "UNF graduates can look forward to learning from best-in-class practitioners in the IT and IT Security fields, and our team is ready to support our students with nothing short of five-star service and support."

