Collins to increase the share of revenue with partners and drive more opportunities for Datadobi

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, today announced the appointment of Charlie Collins as the company's new Americas Channel Sales Director. In this role, Collins will be responsible for developing and managing strategic plans with focus partners to accelerate the company's overall channel momentum in North America. Collins will capitalize on the company's long history of success in the channel and be responsible for fostering strong relationships with Datadobi's partner network. He will report directly to Paul Repice, VP of Americas Sales, at Datadobi.

Datadobi is committed to providing top-of-the-line solutions for partners and has had great success in the channel throughout this year. In 2021, almost half of Datadobi's revenue has been earned organically through more than 50 partners globally.

Collins' appointment comes shortly after Datadobi announced the launch of a new DatadobiDriven Training Portal. The new portal, which was an enhancement to the DatadobiDriven Program focused on adding value for Sales Engineers, Professionals, and Administrators, set new industry standards and made it faster and easier for partners to be trained and prepared to sell, deploy, and support Datadobi solutions. Most recently, Datadobi announced new Starter Packs for DobiMigrate ranging from 1PB up to 7PB that will enable channel partners and end users to accelerate digital transformation and conduct data management projects to any storage platform or cloud environment.

"Over the past several years, Datadobi has become the leader of the unstructured data management market and has formulated solutions custom-built to help partners and end users harness the power of the data in their hands," said Paul Repice, VP of Americas Sales at Datadobi. "As we continue to help enterprises bring order to their unstructured data, we look forward to relying on Charlie's expertise to drive customer success in North America."

With over 20 years of sales experience, Collins has developed a passion for not only providing quality assistance to customers, but to his teams as well. Throughout his career, Collins has created strong relationships that increased revenue for the enterprises he has worked for. Prior to joining the Datadobi team, Collins served as Director of Channel Sales in North America at Tintri. Collins has also held executive roles in Secure Data Technologies, and ConvergeOne (AOS).

"Managing unstructured data has been an obstacle for many companies, especially this year as organizations continue to battle with the challenges of a hybrid workplace," said Collins. "I look forward to working with the Datadobi team and channel partners to be able to educate enterprises around the world on the only truly vendor-neutral data management solution that can handle unstructured data both on-premises and in the cloud."

The addition of Collins comes as Datadobi has been rapidly enhancing its offerings for customers both on-premises and in the cloud. Notable announcements include the launch of the only truly vendor-neutral unstructured data mobility engine on the market and the introduction of the DobiMigrate API which allows organizations to programmatically configure unstructured data migrations using the API.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in data management software, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage environments in the cloud and the data center so that the enterprise can realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Their software allows customers to migrate and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Datadobi takes the pain and risk out of unstructured data management and does it faster and more reliably than any other solution at the best economic cost point. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London.

For more information, visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005116/en/

Contacts:

Shannon Cieciuch

Touchdown PR for Datadobi

datadobi@touchdownpr.com

973-641-1359