Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with entertainment industry veteran Cheryl Stabler to create the niche channel JustFaith TV. This new channel will deliver diverse content with an emphasis to uplift, challenge and encourage our viewers through informal and entertaining content, along with live special events.





Cheryl Stabler has extensive experience in the music space which includes back-stage operations management of medium to large scale music festivals, such as the BB Jazz Festival in Huntington Beach and the L.A. Soul Music Festival.

In addition, she has co-managed a number of legendary artist careers and/or provided special project support for artists such as Kenny Lattimore, Shanice, Damion Hall (Guy,) Loose Ends featuring original member Jane Eugene, Howard Hewett, and more. She has also co-managed a family reality TV show for several successful seasons on a major TV network, a hit on the Network and with Nielsen ratings. Cheryl manages from a top down approach, understanding the "business behind the business", to include marketing, establishing critical relationships, reporting and building an artist's vision, to developing an end product.

"Ms. Stabler brings years of entertainment and managerial experience to the table, along with key relationships and a forward-thinking passion which makes her a perfect fit to create the niche channel JustFaith TV with co-founder Harris Brown that will live inside of the VYRE App eco-system. I can't wait to see the content that comes from this channel." - David Hill, President VYRE Network.

"Great things happen, when we enjoy the process of growing with each person that we meet on our journeys. I'm elated to work with the minds behind VYRE. I'm also grateful that this creative and brilliant team trusts my vision, to expand the world's views on faith overall. Together, we will build and share faith programming for every family around the world." - Cheryl Stabler.

The JustFaith Channel with VYRE Network fits right into Cheryl's Unshakeable Woman Brand. Both the channel and her ventures address unique areas of life that most women experience, during a shift in their lives: sisterhood, children, mental health, nutrition, exercise, addictions, finances, goals and most importantly finding oneself and choosing to walk in their faith.

JustFaith TV will launch as a niche channel inside the VYRE App under Cheryl's direction on January 9, 2022. You can download the VYRE App to enjoy the curated content on the channel on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TVs, and soon to come Xbox and PlayStation.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TV s and on the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network sets out to become the most relevant content streaming company for those of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions - Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. Currently there is a selection of 18 channels, including Sports (football, boxing & documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop & EDM), Lifestyle (Cooking & Travel), Family, and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It's Español TV (Spanish) are VYRE's international based channels, with Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia, and Vyre Brazil launching shortly.

