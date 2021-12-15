Once deployed, the battery will be Europe's largest storage facility.Sembcorp Energy UK, a unit of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries, has announced it will build a 360 MW battery at its site at Wilton International on Teesside, which is a built-up area around the River Tees in the northeast of England. "At the Wilton International site, Sembcorp Energy UK has available land and connections ready to enable swift installment of the batteries, which will be built in tranches," the company said in a short statement, noting that, once operational, the battery will become Europe's largest storage ...

