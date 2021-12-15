FinancialNewsMedia.com: Business is Booming for Beverage Industry as U.S. Has Largest Market for Flavored Water

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Flavored water belongs to the category of beverages that are sold similarly to water. However, it excludes ingredients, such as artificial flavors, vitamins, sweeteners and others. It mainly focuses on images related to health and functional benefits. As health awareness increases among consumers around the world, healthy alternatives to commonly consumed foods and drinks are growing in popularity. Flavored water could be bottled water, purified water, or spring water, while functional water is a derivative with added functional value in the form of minerals, vitamins, and nutrients. With a growing interest in health and consumer awareness, demand has shifted from carbonated or artificial soft drinks to healthy alternatives, including flavored and functional water. A report from Market Data Forecast projected that the global Flavored Water Market size, which was calculated at USD 17.2 billion in 2021, is determined to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5% during the anticipated period. Increased consumer interest in wellness and emerging markets will provide opportunities for this market. The report said: "Increased obesity prevalence and awareness of the healthy lifestyles are expected to continue to be a major driver of growth in the global flavored water market. Natural flavors are becoming more popular as consumer health problems inhibit the consumption of artificial flavors and soft drinks. The number of functions is particularly attractive due to the health benefits and reduced exchange costs because the price is almost the same as the price of the perfume. When a variety of flavors and options are available in functional flavors and waters, it will spur market growth as consumers try new flavors and prefer the best." Active companies in the markets this week include Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK: GOGY), National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW), Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV).

Market Data added: As obesity and related health problems increase in the United States and health awareness increases, consumers will be encouraged to choose flavors that are rich in minerals, vitamins, and natural flavors and that feel naturally healthy. In addition, the increase in consumption bases and the growing demand in various regions of the Americas will contribute to the growth of the worldwide market. The United States has the largest market for flavored water. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global flavored water market, and the region is expected to show high growth in the coming years. In countries like China and India, growth in the flavored water market is estimated to be high due to rapid urbanization, lifestyle changes, and increased disposable income. The United States, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan have the highest flavor penetration, while Asia Pacific has seen the fastest growth."

Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK: GOGY) BREAKING NEWS Trevi Essence Water Sponsors 6-Day New Year's Skydive Event - Golden Grail Technology announces Trevi will be sponsoring a 6-day Skydive event December 28, 2021 - Jan 2, 2022 at the Sebastian, Florida drop zone. Throughout Invasion, there will be Skydiving competitions, demonstrations, shows, high-altitude jumps, fun games, live music, food, fire performances, burning bowl ceremony and more. Trevi will be handing out full bottles to the event goers. For more information on Skydive Invasion visit http://www.sebastianinvasion.com/sponsorinfo.html

"We are so excited about Trevi being a part of this huge event, and even more so a part of this thrilling community. Skydiving is the real extreme sport and there is a lack of beverage involvement. Trevi has acknowledged that these skydiving athletes need hydration and we are here to provide skydivers across the country, with a brand that they can call their own. This is just the beginning of Trevi and skydiving, we have plans to take this partnership to the maximum level," said Erin Heit, Marketing Consultant for Golden Grail Beverages.

Trevi Essence Water has superior flavor that stays TRUE TO THE FRUIT, with only two ingredients WATER & NATURAL FRUIT FLAVOR. It comes in 4 delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit. Our proprietary formulas and state-of-the-art manufacturing process result in a finished product with more flavor and aroma. CONTINUED… Read these full releases for Golden Grail Technologyat: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gogy/

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) recently announced results for its second quarter ended October 30, 2021: Net sales were $283.2 million, a second quarter sales record; Gross profit was $101.5 million; Earnings per share was $.42; and Cash was $273 million, up 41%.

"Our results for the quarter are a dynamic reflection of the current business conditions in America and around the planet," stated a company spokesperson. "While net sales for the quarter increased 13% from the pre-pandemic levels of the second quarter of FY20, the dynamics of how we monitor and measure internal performance reveal metrics that reflect the reality of our results. The current, well-publicized conditions, while impacting all consumer products companies, prevented us from meeting consumer demand and resulted in creating record backlogs at the end of the quarter.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, recently announced that SCS Global Services (SCS), a global leader in third-party certification of sustainability performance, confirmed that its Mountain Valley site in Arkansas and its Georgia Mountain site, in Fannin County Georgia, have achieved certification based on an independent, in-depth assessment. The Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) International Water Stewardship Standard is a comprehensive global benchmark for responsible water stewardship.

Two additional Primo water sources, Diamond Spring in Pennsylvania and Wekiva Spring in Florida achieved AWS certification in December 2020. Certification of the Mountain Valley and Georgia Mountainsites demonstrates that the facilities have successfully completed each of the steps in the AWS Standard and is confirmation of having met the global benchmark for responsible water stewardship. AWS certification demonstrates that Primo Water has addressed five aspects of responsible water stewardship: good water governance, sustainable water balance, good water quality, important water-related areas, and safe water, sanitation and hygiene. An AWS Standard certificate is issued independently of the site, its owners and AWS by a neutral, expert, third-party conformity assessment body who has achieved AWS accreditation. A site's certificate will be valid for three years, subject to successful surveillance audits.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), the country's largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage company, recently announced that its preliminary Direct-Store-Delivery programs with Hensley Beverage, Nevada Beverage, and Mahaska have shown impressive early success, adding thousands of convenience stores to the brand's retail footprint.

"Our Direct-Store-Delivery partnerships are already exceeding expectations," said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "As one example, sales through Hensley were 578% of what we forecasted for Q2 of fiscal 2022. We're very pleased with this early DSD success, which has played a huge roll in increasing our presence, brand velocity, and overall sales in the convenience store channel. The power of a DSD network means that Alkaline88 can now be found in premium c-store chains and independent stores throughout these regions."

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) recently announced a dividend on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Ambev's previous -- dividend of $0.05.

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

