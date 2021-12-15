Rockhaven Resources Ltd.: Rockhaven Reports First Assay Results from 2021 Exploration at its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce the first set of assay results from the 2021 exploration program at its 100% owned and road accessible Klaza property, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon.

During summer and fall of 2021, a total of 14,256 m of drilling was completed in 72 holes. The objectives of this drilling were: (1) expansion of existing mineral resources, (2) re-categorization of some inferred mineral resources into indicated mineral resources, and (3) evaluation of exploration targets that lie outside of the known mineral resource areas. This release reports initial results from holes in and around mineral resources at the Central BRX and Central Klaza zones, and from exploration at the Western BRX Extension, Western Chevron and Kelly Porphyry targets.

Highlight assay results in this press release include:

Central BRX Zone

1.37 g/t gold, 79 g/t silver, 1.2% lead, and 0.8% zinc over 13.42 m (KL-21-509)

1.11 g/t gold, 53 g/t silver, 0.3% lead, and 0.6% zinc over 10.38 m (KL-21-507)

3.14 g/t gold, 554 g/t silver, 6.0% lead and 1.4% zinc over 1.38 m (KL-21-512)

13.50 g/t gold, 111 g/t silver, 0.7% lead, and 1.2% zinc over 0.81 m (KL-21-511)

6.92 g/t gold, 172 g/t silver, 3.1% lead, and 0.8% zinc over 1.26 m (KL-21-508)

Central Klaza Zone

1.55 g/t gold, 10 g/t silver, 0.1% lead and 0.3% zinc over 10.05 m (KL-21-518)

9.56 g/t gold, 31 g/t silver, 0.1% lead and 1.2% zinc over 0.69 m and

3.92 g/t gold, 1,225 g/t silver, 3.8% lead and 2.7% zinc over 0.55 m (KL-21-515)

Western BRX Extension

1,160 g/t silver, 8.4% lead and 5.2% zinc over 0.54 m (KL-21-492)

Western Chevron

2.69 g/t gold, 171 g/t silver, 2.1% lead and 4.4% zinc over 0.87 m (KL-21-501)

"These initial results from 2021 drilling are a first step in achieving the objectives of the 2021 drill program, with expansion and infill drilling in and around known mineral resources consistently returning grades in line with the mineral resource estimate, while also identifying potential new discoveries at outside exploration targets," stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "Drilling within the planned open pit returned solid intercepts that should contribute to the confidence in the mineral resource estimate for the Klaza Deposit. Additionally, grades such as those seen in hole KL-21-512, which lie immediately adjacent to the conceptual mine plan in the Klaza PEA (see Rockhaven press release dated July 13, 2020), are highly encouraging and may provide the opportunity to expand the contemplated open pit in that direction. We will continue to update shareholders as assays are received from an additional 43 drill holes, all of which are in areas of known mineralization."

Maps showing the locations of completed drill holes and core photos from significant mineralized veins can be viewed on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Infill and Resource Expansion Drilling

Infill and resource expansion drilling was undertaken in the Central and Western BRX zones and in the Eastern, Central and Western Klaza zones. Included in this release are results from the first nine holes completed on the Central BRX and Central Klaza zones in 2021. Of particular significance, all six holes announced from the Central BRX Zone intersected near surface mineralization that lies in a poorly defined portion of the current mineral resource. Data from 2021 holes will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. Significant assays from early, infill and resource expansion drill holes are shown in the following table.

Zone ID Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) + Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Central BRX KL-21-507 34.97 45.35 10.38 1.11 52.6 0.3 0.6 incl. 34.97 35.77 0.80 4.91 444.0 3.1 4.7 and incl. 43.80 44.58 0.78 6.86 87.0 0.1 NSV Central BRX KL-21-508 36.44 37.70 1.26 6.92 172.0 3.1 0.8 incl. 37.00 37.70 0.70 10.90 289.0 5.4 1.5 Central BRX KL-21-509 33.30 46.72 13.42 1.37 78.6 1.2 0.8 incl. 35.00 36.61 1.61 5.69 396.0 6.9 1.3 and incl. 43.48 46.72 3.24 2.11 106.0 1.2 2.0 Central BRX KL-21-510 33.74 38.50 4.76 1.47 37.8 0.5 0.5 incl. 38.00 38.50 0.50 9.53 153.0 1.1 2.7 Central BRX KL-21-511 54.37 55.18 0.81 13.50 111.0 0.7 1.2 Central BRX KL-21-512 52.10 53.48 1.38 3.14 554.0 6.0 1.4 incl. 52.78 53.48 0.70 3.67 1,060.0 11.8 2.8 and 63.13 64.17 1.04 1.38 67.9 0.7 0.5 Central Klaza KL-21-514 84.16 84.66 0.50 3.42 7.5 0.1 0.3 and 107.00 109.66 2.66 1.78 10.4 0.1 0.8 incl. 109.16 109.66 0.50 7.46 32.5 0.4 1.7 Central Klaza KL-21-515 22.35 22.82 0.47 9.02 190.0 0.3 0.6 and 124.97 127.76 2.79 2.46 3.4 0.1 0.5 and 140.72 142.93 2.21 3.45 19.9 0.1 0.4 and 175.38 176.07 0.69 9.56 31.3 0.1 1.2 and 195.45 196.00 0.55 3.92 1,225.0 3.8 2.7 and 206.83 207.84 1.01 1.65 20.6 0.1 0.5 and 238.50 239.00 0.50 16.20 95.9 0.2 0.7 Central Klaza KL-21-518 108.40 109.03 0.63 5.31 37.4 0.8 1.7 and 171.95 182.00 10.05 1.55 9.8 0.1 0.3 incl. 171.95 176.10 4.15 2.09 15.4 0.2 0.5 and incl. 179.50 180.00 0.50 11.65 57.0 0.2 1.4 and 196.30 196.80 0.50 4.75 53.2 0.7 1.0

+ Represents the diamond drill hole core length. True widths are estimated to be 80-90% of the interval as the majority of vein intersects had contacts that were at or near perpendicular to core axis.

Western BRX Extension Exploration Target

A total of 1,456 m of drilling was completed in seven holes that form a continuous 1,060 m long fence across the westerly projection of the Western BRX vein, the highest-grade gold zone identified on the property to date. This drilling searched for the strike extension of the vein west of a post-mineralization fault that truncates the known vein, in an overburden-covered area hosting a number of previously untested geophysical anomalies. Veining was intersected in several of the drill holes with the most notable result from KL-21-492, which returned 1,160 g/t silver, 8.41% lead and 5.15% zinc over 0.54 m. The mineralogy and the bonanza grade silver assay likely indicate a depositional setting that is more distal to the heat source than the veins comprising the current resource. Veins in this area probably lie in a silver-lead-zinc rich portion of the mineralizing system. This conclusion is supported by a single trench that was dug up-dip of the drill intersection in hole KL-21-492, which exposed a 1 m wide vein of nearly massive galena with assays still pending.

The results from this drill hole and trench are significant as they represent a step-out of 750 m from the Western BRX Zone. Future drilling and surface trenching will assess the potential of this new vein, working eastward to determine whether an area of gold enrichment is present closer to the Western BRX Zone. Significant results from this hole and others on the westerly fence are shown in the table below.

Zone ID Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) + Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Western BRX Extension KL-21-491 5.05 6.00 0.95 0.29 144.0 0.6 1.1 and 114.80 115.31 0.51 0.12 79.1 5.7 NSV Western BRX Extension KL-21-492 176.78 177.32 0.54 0.01 1,160.0 8.4 5.2 Western BRX Extension KL-21-497 125.50 126.00 0.50 1.01 110.0 1.6 0.6

+ Represents the diamond drill hole core length. True widths are unknown at this time.

Western Chevron Exploration Target

The Western Chevron target lies 800 m to the southwest of the Western BRX Zone, in the same fault block. Several previous holes drilled in this lightly explored area returned encouraging results. A total of 619.8 m of drilling was completed in 4 holes, 3 of which intersected significant mineralization. These results are shown in the table below.

Zone ID Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) + Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Western Chevron KL-21-501 109.73 110.60 0.87 2.69 171.0 2.1 4.4 Western Chevron KL-21-513 91.74 92.96 1.22 1.03 78.7 1.2 0.6 Western Chevron KL-21-516 99.00 99.63 0.63 4.25 35.0 1.1 0.9

+ Represents the diamond drill hole core length. True widths are unknown at this time, although the majority of vein intersects had contacts that were at or near perpendicular to core axis.

Kelly Porphyry

The Kelly Porphyry target lies about 800 m southeast of the known mineral resources and is believed to core the hydrothermal system that deposited the epithermal vein system. The porphyry target is defined by a very large copper-molybdenum-gold soil geochemical anomaly with coincident magnetic lows, chargeability highs (>70 ms) and resistivity lows (<100 ohm-m). A total of 2,578 m of drilling was completed in nine drill holes on the Kelly Porphyry target in 2021. While broad, significant intercepts were not encountered in this campaign, pervasive porphyry-style stockwork veining and alteration was logged throughout the holes. Interpretation of the drill results suggests that the 2021 holes may be located within the 'pyrite halo' that often encircles nearly all porphyry centres. Additionally, several phases of Casino Suite intrusive rocks were identified within the Kelly Porphyry target area, an important feature associated with the main mineralizing event at the Casino deposit that lies approximately 100 km to the northwest of Klaza. Lithogeochemical vectors indicate that the best potential for porphyry-style mineralization lies to the northeast of the 2021 drill holes, in an area characterized by strong chargeability highs and coincident resistivity lows.

QA/QC

All analyses for rock and core samples from the 2021 program were performed by ALS Minerals with sample preparation in Whitehorse and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver. Core samples were routinely analyzed for gold by fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA24) and 48 other elements by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ME-MS61). Samples that exceeded the detection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver, copper, lead and zinc by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag/Cu/Pb/Zn - OG62) and gold by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA22). Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "achieving", "conclusion", "encouraging", "interpretation", "potential", "supported" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "may", "should", or "probably" occur. Rockhaven cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rockhaven. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and the results thereof, including the results of the recently completed drill program, the impact on mineral resource estimates, the potential for new discoveries including porphyry deposits, and the results of planned metallurgical programs, as well as the ability of Rockhaven to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Rockhaven's financial statements available under the Rockhaven profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Rockhaven undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677768/Rockhaven-Reports-First-Assay-Results-from-2021-Exploration-at-its-Klaza-Gold-Silver-Project-Yukon